Daughter of Soterio Ramírez will be buried in the Dominican

The daughter of the former captain of the national basketball team, Yeniffer Cristina Ramirez Espinal will be buried in the Dominican Republic, according to the father, soterio ramirez.

The date will be determined later, Ramírez said.

“She will be transferred to the Dominican Republic,” Ramírez told Diario Libre from the United States.

“We are doing the paperwork to be able to do it,” he said. The daughter of the former basketball player passed away on March 23. Her husband, Ramírez said, agreed to the transfer.

After an autopsy process and other matters, it was this Monday that Ramírez and his wife Ana Espinal were able to see the lifeless body of the meritorious student who graduated in social communication and later would graduate in systems engineering. Ramírez Espinal studied and played volleyball for Navarro College.

Yeniffer was also a player of volleyball with the Dominican team in the minor categories. He attended a junior world championship in 2011, in Lima, Peru.

This Saturday there will be a ceremony with her classmates from the university where she was studying her second career.