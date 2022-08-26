Daughter of the mayor of Tacámbaro detained in the US, “received instructions to collect the cash in Dallas and take it back to Michoacán”

Yeishi Moriya Villasenor, 28 years old, daughter of the mayor of Tacámbaro, Michoacánthe brunette Artemio Moriya Sánchezfaces charges of money laundering and was booked into the Webb County Jail, after trying to smuggle more than 248 thousand dollars and two pistols from Dallas to his hometown in Michoacan, Mexico, according to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 22, an investigator from the County Sheriff’s Office Webb County and a sergeant responded to assist US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge with a seizure of cash and firearms, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

Photo: Taken from cbp.gov

“Authorities said the money and weapons were discovered inside the rear door panels of a 2022 Volkswagen Passat. The driver was identified as Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28, a Mexican citizen from Michoacán. She said she received instructions from pick up the cash in Dallas and take it back to Michoacán.

They approached him at his business

He narrated that “on August 13, a man approached her in her business, handed her a phone and told her that Maluma wanted to talk to her. He said that Maluma is also known as Eduardo in his hometown of Tacámbaro, Michoacán.

“Villaseñor said he had known Eduardo for two years but had not heard from him, according to court documents.”

In addition, “Eduardo asked her if she would be traveling to Dallas soon. She told him that she was going to take a trip to Dallas next week. Eduardo told her to contact him once she was in Dallas so he could transport some money to (… ) Michoacan”.

According to the account: “On August 18, Villaseñor was traveling to Dallas with her boyfriend and their two children when she received a WhatsApp message with an address in Dallas. They told her to go to that place where Eduardo and three other men met her. received. They told him to go get something to eat and to leave his vehicle behind.”

“When he returned, Eduardo told him that his car was ready and gave him $3,000 to transport the money. An additional $3,000 was given to another person in (…) Michoacán.

She was referred for secondary review due to conflicting travel histories

CBP officers conducting exit inspections on Aug. 22 referred her for secondary inspection due to her conflicting travel histories, according to the arrest affidavit.”

A CBP officer frisked her and discovered three bundles of money in her waistband. Villaseñor said he didn’t declare the money because she didn’t want to pay taxes. An x-ray of the vehicle revealed discrepancies in the two rear door panels.

Further inspection turned up a 9mm Glock and a .45 Colt 1911 and $248,531, according to the affidavit, the Laredo Morning Times mentioned.

“Priority Border Security Mission”

“This seizure of a significant amount of outgoing currency and weapons illustrates CBP’s commitment to our priority mission of border security and working cooperatively with partner law enforcement agencies to ensure enforcement of consequences, whether at the state or state level. or federal,” said Laredo port of entry director Alberto Flores.

Villaseñor was arrested and charged with money laundering. She was taken to the Webb County jail, where she remained until Wednesday afternoon. The investigation continues.

CBP said people can carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the United States, however, if the amount is greater than $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

