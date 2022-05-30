Daughter of ‘The Rock’ will debut in WWE | Beetroot

The daughter of ‘The Rock’ has revealed her wrestling name as she bids to become WWE’s first fourth-generation superstar.

Simone Johnson was acquired by wrestling’s top promotion in February 2020 and quickly began training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida.

But two years after joining the WWE books, Johnson will now go by the name Ava Raine.

Johnson, 20, revealed her new name through her Instagram story, sharing an image with a black background with the words Ava Raine written in red.

Reacting to criticism for dropping his last name, he tweeted: “Probably sounds like a broken record and hopefully this is the last thing I’ll mention.

“But I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their last name is such a hot topic.

“A name does not discredit any previous achievement of any family.

«[Yo] I could build my whole career around my father and people would still criticize me anyway.”

If Johnson takes her bow to WWE, she will become the first fourth-generation female wrestler in the promotion’s illustrious history.

He would follow in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, the “Big Boss,” Peter Maiva, his grandfather Rocky Johnson, and his father.

Illustrious family history aside, Johnson’s biggest fear is not living up to his own expectations.

During an appearance on the Swerve City podcast, she said, “I never live up to the expectations that I have of myself, I think I would probably be the biggest.

“And just not living up to the legacy.

“But then when I think about it, I also feel like, in a way, I’m comparing myself.

“So I feel like I’ll probably never fall into that trap of comparing myself.”

“When I look at myself, I obviously see myself as my parents’ son, but I also see myself as myself.”

Proud father Dwayne gushed about his daughter pursuing a wrestling career during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

The 50-year-old told host Jimmy Fallon: “She signed her contract with WWE and you know I’m surprised.

“First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps.

“But more importantly, following in my footsteps sounds cliché, but he really wants to create and blaze his own trail, which is very important.”

*Content translated from The Sun