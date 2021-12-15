News

daughter Shiloh desperate for Angelina Jolie's decision

There is no peace for the most beautiful ex-couple in Hollywood

New rumors about the war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. As you know, the two actors have been at loggerheads for some time and the Hollywood diva has obtained exclusive custody of the six children. All the guys are happy with this decision except Shiloh, who would be quite desperate.

As reported by the American magazine OK !, the 15-year-old would like to spend more time with her father Brad Pitt. A family friend blurted out that Shiloh – recently seen with her mother Angelina Jolie on the red carpet – would be rather tried by these quarrels and spite that have upset her daily life.

“Shiloh is desperate to see her father but cannot due to the latest court orders. He will have to settle for a short trip “, the insider said. “Shiloh is the only one who has decided not to turn her back on her famous dad”, he added.

Apparently Shiloh is the only one of six children who wants to continue having a relationship with Brad Pitt and is sad that they will spend the umpteenth. Far away Christmas. A condition that the actor knows well: according to his closest friends, Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband doesn’t …

