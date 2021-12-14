daughter Shiloh desperate for Angelina Jolie’s decision

New rumors about the war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. As you know, the two actors have been at loggerheads for some time and the Hollywood diva has obtained exclusive custody of the six children. All the guys are happy with this decision except Shiloh, who would be quite desperate.

As reported by the American magazine OK !, the 15-year-old would like to spend more time with her father Brad Pitt. A family friend blurted out that Shiloh – recently seen with her mother Angelina Jolie on the red carpet – would be rather tried by these quarrels and spite that have upset her daily life.

“Shiloh is desperate to see her father but cannot due to the latest court orders. He will have to settle for a short trip “, the insider said. “Shiloh is the only one who has decided not to turn her back on her famous dad”, he added.

Apparently Shiloh is the only one of six children who wants to continue having a relationship with Brad Pitt and is sad that they will spend the umpteenth. Far away Christmas. A condition that the actor knows well: according to his closest friends, Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband does not stop hoping for a reconciliation with Jolie.

Pitt is tired of this battle with Angelina and wants to be reunited with his children. Quite complicated situation at the moment with older kids – Maddox and Pax first and foremost – who would no longer want to have anything to do with Brad, accused by his heirs and ex-partner of being a violent and aggressive father.

The latest decision of the court

After the divorce in 2016, between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie it was a very open war, with perennial mutual accusations and, above all, with continuous battles entrusted to lawyers. The last act of this diatribe took place last October.

The court confirmed to Angelina the full custody of the six children which he shares with Brad. A shower more than freezing for the star of Seven years in Tibet, which in September had presented a appeal to the California Supreme Court. Appeal which was rejected.

Not only that: Angelina has decided to sell – without consulting Brad – a part of Chateau Miraval, the sumptuous French chateau where the former couple’s winery is located. A gesture that would have sent Pitt into a rage.