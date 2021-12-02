«Daughters of Eva»: at Verdi Cucinotta, Belvedere and Andreozzi | newⓈpam.it

An exceptional cast for an all-female revenge. This too is “Daughters of Eve», The show on stage Friday 10 December at 8.30 pm to the New Verdi Theater from toasts. The direction of the show is by Massimiliano Vado, while the protagonists are three well-known faces of Italian cinema and TV: Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Vittoria Belvedere And Michela Andreozzi, also co-author of the text with Vincenzo Alfieri and Grazia Giardiello. The show replaces “Manola»With Nancy Brilli due to the unavailability of the Roman interpreter for other professional commitments.

The ticket costs only 10 euros thanks to the promotion #Blackdays, available online at urly.it/3gmzy and at the box office, open to the public from Monday to Friday, give her 11 am to 1 pm and from 16.30 at 18.30. On the day of the show, from 11am to 1pm and from 7pm law decree n. 172 of November 26, 2021, access to the shows from 6 December to 15 January will be allowed only to subjects equipped with a reinforced Green Pass, issued to vaccinated and recovered from Covid-19.

“Daughters of Eve»Recalls a famous novel by the Turkish writer Elif Shafak: is the story of three women on the verge of a nervous breakdown who know how to pull their nails out at the right time: Elvira, Vicky And Antonia – whose initials, not surprisingly, make up the acronym of the name Eva – are linked in various ways to the same man, a selfish and ungrateful, an unscrupulous, corrupt and double agent politician, prime minister candidate in the elections. Elvira is your perfect assistant, Vicky his wife and Antonia the university researcher who helps the politician’s son graduate. Man, after using them to achieve his goals, unloads them without great compliments. The three protagonists, after an attempt at personal revenge that none of them can carry out, even though they openly hate each other, decide to join forces to serve revenge.

They hire a young and inexperienced penniless actor, Luca, interpreted by Marco Zingaro, and they use all their tricks to transform him into the perfect antagonist: they educate him, fix him and prepare him, to make him an opponent so strong that he can beat the cynical prime minister on the very ground where he feels strongest, politics. The play tells with lightness and comic vivacity a story that speaks of female solidarity and makes us reflect on the condition of women, in a “battle between the sexes” that is still current and that today sees the woman forced to step back too far towards a figure masculine that sometimes knows how to be authoritarian, despotic and prevaricating. But the representation is also a biting satire on current political careerism and a caricature of the often petty and careerist figures that populate the institutional scene.

“Several stories intertwine in the comedy – explains the director Massimiliano Vado – the story of a powerful man who deceives three women; the story of the three women who find ways to take revenge; the story of a boy who meets three fairy godmothers who help him realize his dreams: protagonists who clash and unite on a common ground, that of politics ». The key phrase of the comedy? “It is said that behind every great man there is a great woman but in reality behind a great man there is often nobody, especially when women have the courage not to stay behind him but to put themselves in front of everyone“.

Eve’s three daughters enact the vindication with an unforgiving all-female wit. The piece does not hide Goldonian accents and brings out shrewdness, opportunism and those characters that, sometimes brazenly, cross our daily life. A cross-section of contemporary society that sees the primacy of “bad politics“ to the detriment of the sentiment and quality (and authenticity) of relationships. The protagonist is the “female” who does not hide behind a man of power but takes the field directly freeing all the resources and real potential that populate the universe of women. This is the message that stands out at the center of the scene, while the classic clichés of a society in which the male model defends the gender fort by all means swirl around. Cinema has also dealt with this issue in the past: it comes to mind “Sorry if I exist”, 2014 film with Paola Cortellesi And Raoul Bova, in which a professional struggles to get a job up to her qualification and to guarantee a project she decides to pass herself off as a man. “Daughters of EveIs a comedy strong and courageous, irreverent and irreverent, whose comic, exaggerated, spooky characters, between one laugh and another, deliver to the public an important reflection. If behind a great man there is always a great woman, a great woman does not need anyone. It is capable by itself, or with the compl