Daughters of Salma Hayek and Alfonso Cuarón make a funny video on TikTok; Will they follow in the footsteps of their parents?

Naturally, many famous people found love and consequently brought their offspring into the world. However, the years have passed and the children have grown up. Now his relationship with networks social It allows us to observe them and get to know them a little better.

This was the case of the film producer and screenwriter Alfonso Cuaronwho had his daughter Tess Bu Cuaron with his ex-partner Annalisa Bugliani, who is also a filmmaker and actress. So there is no doubt that her talent inherited by her parents runs through her blood and at any moment we see her in a production.

Another case is that of Valentine Pigeon Pinaultdaughter of the jarocha salma Hayek and the businessman Francois-Henri Pinault. She is already a lady and she has more and more appearances next to her mother.

In this case, it turns out that both are very good friends and they have expressed this through social networks, where they published a funny video where they appear lying on the bed and moving their heads to the rhythm of “Stayin’ Alive” of the Bee gees.

The recording was made for the platform TikTok from the account of Tess Boowhere he limited himself to labeling Valentine. Both look very funny and this was noticed by Internet users, who were delighted to see them together. Even, there was no lack of those who named them as a favorite couple to make content on virtual platforms.

Are there chances that both of them follow the path of their parents?

As already mentioned in advance, Tess Bu Cuarón’s parents are two personalities from the world of cinematography, so it would be the most natural thing for the 18-year-old to try her luck on stage, although she already has a brief experience: she appeared along with his mother in the movie “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” when he was a baby.

However, she has been more inclined towards music, because in addition to having a tuned voice she knows how to play the piano. She is worth noting that she debuted with the song “Psycho” for the album “Inspired by the Film Roma” where several artists participated.

On the side of Valentina Paloma, although she is 14 years old, she already boasts the beauty that her mother inherited, who is a worldwide celebrity for many of her television and film appearances. One of her last roles was for the Marvel universe with the character of Ajak in “Eternals”.

Having a celebrity as a mother and being close to Tess Bu could be that Valentine look to make a name for yourself in show business.

