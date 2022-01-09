daughters sold in exchange for food – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

Shy, with long locks of henn-dyed russet hair, Benazir, perched on the side of the road, holds a handful of gravel in the palm of her hand. When asked if she knows she was betrothed, she looks down and buries her head between her knees. No one has explained to Benazir what will happen to her. too young to understand, his father, a street vendor from Shaidai, a desert village on the edge of the Herat mountains in western Afghanistan, explains to NBC. Benazir is 8 years old. And it sold for two thousand dollars. The average price for a child bride in Afghanistan.

Parwana Malik is nine years old. The man who bought it tells CNN that he is 55 years old, but for Parwana only an old man who will beat her and force her to work in his house. His parents say they had no choice: they lived in a camp for displaced people in the northwestern province of Badghis, only getting fed thanks to humanitarian aid and menial jobs with a few dollars a day wages. We are eight. I have to sell my daughter to keep the other family members alive, says Abdul, the girl’s father. Parwana hoped until the very end to change his parents’ minds: he dreamed of studying to become a teacher. Then on October 24, that “old man” named Qorban arrived at his house and delivered sheep, land and cash. to Parwana’s father worth 200 thousand Afghans, the equivalent of $ 2,200. It was cheap and his father very poor and in need of money, Qorban said.

I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO SAYS IBRAHIM EVEN IF I DON’T GIVE HIM MY DAUGHTERS, I WILL TAKE THEM. IF THEY MAKE ME GO, I KILL ME, LITTLE MAGUL IS DESPIRED

Magul, another 10-year-old girl from Ghor province, cries every day at the thought of being sold to a 70-year-old man. His parents have borrowed 200,000 Afghans from a villager, but without a job they cannot pay off the debt. The creditor dragged Magul’s father, Ibrahim, into a Taliban prison, threatening to have him jailed. I don’t know what to do, Ibrahim is desperate. Even if I don’t give him my daughters, I will take them. I really don’t want it. If they let me go, I kill myself, Magul sobs, sitting on the floor of her house. I don’t want to leave my parents.

Trading begins when they are still in their infancy We have received credible reports from families offering daughters as young as 20 days for a future marriage in exchange for a dowry. The words of Henrietta Fore, director general of Unicef, weigh like stones. Child marriages, forced marriages and child brides. The phenomenon is certainly not new in Afghanistan. Even before the recent political instability, UNICEF partners had recorded 183 marriages of children and 10 cases of girl sales during 2018 and 2019 in the provinces of Herat and Baghdis alone.. The girls were between 6 months and 17 years old, Fore explained. Figures behind which a much wider phenomenon is hidden. Despite Afghan law prohibiting marrying minors under the age of 15 (well below the internationally recommended standard of 18), the trade is widely practiced by families. Unicef ​​estimates that 28% of Afghan women between the ages of 15 and 49 were married before the age of 18.

The NGO and the badal, marriage based on exchange Forced marriages in Afghanistan can take different forms, explains to 7 the program manager of Hawca, an Afghan NGO that collaborates with the Italian Cospe, and who asks to remain anonymous for security reasons. In Pashtun culture the badal an exchange-based marriage, in which two families agree to marry a daughter to a man from the other group, thus smoothing out the costs of the dowry. The baad instead a compensatory marriage, in the sense that a woman from one family is given to the other to redress a wrong suffered by this second family. The baad is theoretically prohibited by law, but there is no news of people reported or of trials instructed for this practice. In a heavily male-dominated society, written laws are one thing, and customs that hinder law enforcement is quite another. And now that the Taliban are back in power, no one dares to denounce these unions. In early December, the Taliban issued a “special decree” banning child marriages and stating that no one can force a woman to marry by coercion or pressure. However, few believe that things will change.

The Taliban are pretending to be more liberal and respectful of women’s rights in order to gain international recognition and thus obtain the release of funds, explains Dr. Bahar Jalali, a former professor at the American University of Afghanistan. But they are not sincere. just a ploy to try to appear more moderate. To make matters worse, as the United Nations also warns, a ban on women from doing most of the paid jobs. A measure that hit precisely the families where women were the pillars. Even in sectors where women can still work, such as education and healthcare, many have decided to leave out of fear of reprisals. But not only.

Covid-19, the current food crisis and the onset of winter have further exacerbated the situation for Afghan families. As early as 2020, almost half of the population was so poor that they did not have basic necessities such as basic food or clean water.. All this, according to Unicef, is pushing more and more families into poverty and forcing them to make desperate choices, such as having children work and marrying girls at a young age. Now according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization, more than 18 million Afghans are unable to feed themselves every day. This number climbed to nearly 23 million by the end of 2021. And, due to hunger, women and children are becoming a bargaining chip. Among the worst cases reported by the local news is the sale of a 6-year-old girl and an 18-month-old baby, given away for 3,350 dollars and 2,800 dollars respectively.. Afghan girls are effectively becoming the price to pay for food, explains Afghan women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj. Without their sale, families would starve.

All things that end in pain The issue of child marriages in Afghanistan was brought to public attention in 2016 Zahra Yaganh. Thirty-nine years old, divorced, two children, and today she passed through Maryland thanks to an airlift, in what has become one of the best-selling books in Afghanistan Yaganah told her life. An excruciating oppression from which, according to her, almost all women suffer. In Light of Ashes , writes: I hated marriage, the wedding night, the concept of husband and wife and all the things that ended in pain. Hate was a dress that fitted my body perfectly. At night, when we were in the bedroom, without any exchange of words between us, I found Sultan by my side. Immediately after a severe pain pierced my body. I couldn’t remember anything after. When I opened my eyes, I found myself in a hospital bed.

Health issues handled by the mother-in-law Child marriage has devastating consequences for a girl’s health due to physical and sexual abuse and amounts to a modern form of slavery. The combined ones trap women in a cycle of poverty. Many are too young to be able to consent to sex and face complications during childbirth due to their undeveloped bodies. Pregnancy-related mortality rates for girls aged 15 to 19 are more than double the rate for women aged 20 to 24. For many of them the problem is also the lack of knowledge of their body. Women’s health issues are handled within families by the mother-in-law, says Eleonora Selmi, a midwife of Doctors Without Borders who worked in Afghanistan. The result is that, without access to contraception or reproductive health services, nearly 10 percent of Afghan girls between the ages of 15 and 19 have already had a child, according to UN data.

This is why it is particularly important that young women have access to good health facilities, where they can be looked after by a midwife. Complicating the picture is the belief that her first period makes a girl ready to have sex or to be a mother. In reality, especially where the age of the first cycle is very low, as in Afghanistan, this should absolutely not be a parameter but unfortunately it becomes one, concludes Selmi. Fostering child marriages is the increasingly difficult access of young Afghans to education. According to Girls not Brides, an organization focused on ending child marriages, uneducated girls are three times more likely to marry by age 18 than those with a secondary or higher education. And, not surprisingly, 60 percent of Afghan women between the ages of 20 and 24 without education were married before the age of 18.