Dauntless for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S announced with date and trailer – Nerd4.life

Dauntless will land on PS5 And Xbox Series X | S in a few days, to be precise on December 2: Phoenix Labs announced it with the trailer which you can see above and a post on the game’s official website.

Capable of surpassing 6 million players in the first week, Dauntless is available now free on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, and the next-gen version will support cross-play to not cut anyone out.

The owners of PlayStation 5 will be able to download the new edition of Dauntless from PlayStation Store, while on Xbox the update will be automatic thanks to Smart Delivery. Cross-progression will also ensure that saves are kept regardless of platform.

Dauntless, two characters from the game

On PS5 and Xbox Series X the Phoenix Labs title will run at dynamic 4K and 60 fps, while on the Xbox Series S the resolution will be equal to 1440p. In all cases you will be able to enjoy an enhanced lighting system, improved visual distance, volumetric fog, redesigned textures and various replaced assets.

In addition to uploads up to 90% faster on all next-gen platforms, Dauntless will boast full support for controller functionality on the Sony console. DualSense, specifically the adaptive triggers, the integrated speaker and 3D audio.