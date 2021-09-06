Dave Bautista, confused with Dwayne Johnson, is disappointed and responds to fans

In a Tweet, GameSpot puts a photo of Dwayne Johnson in a news about Dune and Bautista doesn’t take it well.

There are now many ex wrestler turned actors, and two of the most famous are of course Dave Bautista And Dwayne Johnson. Now, we ask you, is it possible to confuse them? True, they are both gigantic and bald, but their physiognomy is extremely different. Or so it would seem, given the fool of Gamespot who on his Twitter account published the news on the new character posters of Dunes, putting inside the right image but as a general illustration instead of Bautista’s photo a … by Dwayne Johnson, as you see below.

New Dune Character Posters Released, Highlighting Dave Bautista’s Beast Rabban And More https://t.co/1ZWx9gIBkB – GameSpot Universe (@GSUniverse) July 21, 2021

The thing gave the good Dave a lot of annoyance, so much so that he hypothesized that it was done on purpose, to make the tweet go viral (it happens even worse, in the clickbait era), otherwise, he wrote, it would have been even more annoying. :

You guys did it on purpose, right? You know how to get this shit retweeted. Well done! Unless it was done on purpose and you really think all muscular, mixed race, bald and tattooed pro wrestlers are the same! It does not matter. Go on.

You guys did that on purpose didn’t ya ?! You know how to get shit retweeted. Well done👏🏽… unless it wasn’t on purpose and you think all jacked pro wrestlers of mixed race with bald heads and tattoos look alike! … .🤨Never mind. Carry on 🤦🏻 https://t.co/QJjJUpEmTH – Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2021

Bautista’s tweet provoked responses from some fans, but apparently the actor doesn’t find the confusion entirely funny, and so he replied to those who jokingly told him he was more handsome than Johnson:

I certainly wouldn’t say that. And of course it’s not a bad thing to be confused with the biggest movie star in the world. Except I worked really hard to carve out my own piece of cake and Dune is a huge part of it. So being mistaken for ANYONE is a little dismissive.

And how to blame him? We think that in a hurry some editors have uploaded the wrong photo without looking at it too carefully, because there are differences, and how!