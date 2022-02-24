Dave Grohl says he reads lips due to hearing loss

Watch the battle between Dave Grohl and a 10-year-old girl 1:05

(CNN) — The pandemic has made life more difficult for Dave Grohl in a surprising way.

In a recent appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” the Foo Fighters frontman shared that his years as a rock musician have taken a toll on his hearing.



Grohl said he can hear the music on stage and in the studio, but if he were sitting next to someone having dinner in a crowded restaurant, he said he wouldn’t be able to understand a single word.

The use of masks due to the pandemic has also hampered his ability to understand what people are saying, he said.

“I’ve been reading lips for 20 years,” Grohl shared.

Grohl said he hasn’t had his hearing checked in a while because he thinks he knows what the diagnosis will be.

“I know what they’re going to say: ‘You have… hearing damage, tinnitus, in your left ear, more than your right,'” he said. “My left ear is a little worse than my right ear because my snare drum and stage monitor [están en ese lado] when I play the drums.

Tinnitus can cause ringing in the ears and last September he spoke to the BBC about his experience with it.

“Oh my gosh, for the last 30 years,” Grohl said of having tinnitus. “When I turn off the lights at night it’s like, ‘Eeeeeeeeeeeee’.”