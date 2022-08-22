Dave Grohl’s guitar from Monkey Wrench video up for auction — Radio Concierto Chile

the guitar that Dave Grohl tap on the video Monkey Wrench of Foo Fighters It will go up for auction next month.

The Gretsch White Falcon guitar is expected to fetch £30,000 when it goes on sale at Gardiner Houlgate in Corsham, Wiltshire on September 7.

The guitar was originally owned by Pat Smear, Grohl’s partner in the Foo Fighters and Nirvana, and was played on the Foo Fighters’ debut album, The Color and the Shapefrom 1995.

Next to the guitar on the list is a polaroid photo taken by Smear of drew Barrymore playing the guitar.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: “This is a very interesting guitar as it is one of the few belonging to the Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest rock band in the world, to come up for public auction. Monkey Wrench It was the band’s breakout single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away this March.”

He added: “I hope there’s interest around the world. The fact that it appears so prominently in the iconic video Monkey Wrench of the band makes it even more attractive to collectors and fans”.

Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Next month, Foo Fighters will pay tribute to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins at two special concerts in London and Los Angeles. The Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts will take place at Wembley Stadium on September 3, followed by the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27.

Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, passed away in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25. He was 50 years old.

Among the first wave of acts for the London show are Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson, who will be joined by Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age, Supergrass, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders and many more.

In Los Angeles, meanwhile, Alanis Morissette and Miley Cyrus will perform, as well as members of Queen and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Also performing on both dates are Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Pink and Nandi Bushell.

A host of new guests were revealed last week, with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, Kesha and Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet all set to play in London, while Los Angeles will host Ulrich, Barker and Grohl along with Sebastian Bach, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and others.

It was also announced that both concerts will be broadcast live globally on Paramount’s streaming service in the US and on MTV’s YouTube channel worldwide.





