Dave Ortiz | Daily Listin

David Ortiz, possibly the most charismatic athlete from the Dominican Republic of all time; the famous Big Papi; the newly inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame; the athlete designated by the Boston Red Sox as the team’s ambassador; the baseball player who, through his foundation, carries out so many humanitarian works in the country; the man who saddened the nation when he was the victim of an attack that put his life in a coma; that baseball player pampered by the fans of Massachusetts and by the Dominicans; has just presented the first product of the Papi Cannabis line that has been on sale since last July in the area of ​​Massachusetts, USA. This fact, which has created tremendous noise in our country, has been the focus of many debates among commentators, journalists and in family circles. Some have weighed it favorably and others have questioned his decision.

The behavior of idols always generate reactions.

Although this product is marketed in a territory where the consumption of marijuana is not illegal, we believe that the mere fact that its name is the center of a controversy in this regard, already represents a decrease in its well-earned fame and personal reputation. , because in reality the consumption of this plant, according to the criteria of many neurologists, can create addiction and the testimony that he offered at the launch of the product states that smoking marijuana is pleasant and has been beneficial for his health. We do not have the professional capacity to question the benefits of marijuana in some health treatments, but I have heard neurologists say that in these processes the addictive part of the plant is excluded.

In other words, its consumption is not so innocuous. In addition, if so, its consumption would be decriminalized throughout the world.