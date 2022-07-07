Dave Rowntree (Blur) releases his first solo single

” London Bridge is the title of Blur drummer Dave Rowntree’s first solo single, to be released on independent label Cooking Vinyl.

The track is released by indie label Cooking Vinyl and marks a whole new chapter for Rowntree, 32 years after Blur’s initial formation in 1989. Rowntree teams up with producer Leo Abrahams, known for working with artists like Jon Hopkins, Brian Eno and Ghostpoet. The musician signed with Cooking Vinyl last year and has confirmed plans to release a solo album.

“ When I was in my twenties, in Colchester, I started seeing the number 126 everywheresays Rowntree. I lived at number 126, I took a bus that had number 126. I felt like the universe was trying to get my attention to 126 for some reason, even though the rational part of me knew that it was nonsense. “London Bridge” was of the same kind. Things were happening when I was near London Bridge, or when I was passing by on a bus, or when the tube was passing under it. I was just noticing events happening, and it was slightly unsettling. Had to face my London Bridge demons and that’s what the song is about “.

” I am very happy to release my first single as a solo artistadded Rowntree. It’s from work I’ve done over the past two years, and I’m very proud to release it on the legendary Cooking Vinyl label. “.

While the release date for the album has yet to be confirmed, a press release promises ” many more to come “.

Rowntree can boast of having a very eclectic background. In addition to his work as a drummer with Blur, he has composed for film and television (for the Netflix series The One and the BBC’s tech thriller The Capture), has produced podcasts, pilots light aircraft, is a lawyer and former city councilor.

His last gig with Blur came when the band staged a surprise reunion in 2019 at a Damon Albarn gig in Leytonstone, east London. Asked if this was Blur’s very last concert, he replied in 2020: “ I really hope not. I love doing these shows, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do. I only do it because there is joy in doing it. It is an absolute pleasure. I can’t wait to sing “Parklife” again. »

Last year he also spoke about his hopes for a post-Covid reunion, writing on Twitter: ” I can’t wait for this damn virus to be dead, so that we can go back on stage. »

