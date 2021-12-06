D’Aversa exemption, the latest on the substitute

News of the transfer market in Serie A with the dismissal of D’Aversa now imminent by Sampdoria which has already found the replacement. The latest on the choice of the Sampdoria who sends Roberto D’Aversa away and takes Stankovic.

Sampdoria: D’Aversa sacked, the latest on the substitute

There are important transfer market updates for the Sampdoria who exonerates Roberto D’Aversa and has already found a replacement. Because, as reported by Sky and Ansa, it is imminent the exemption for the coach Roberto D’Aversa with Sampdoria who chose Stankovic. The former Inter player is the chosen one, with Dejan Stankovic ready to sign with Sampdoria after D’Aversa’s sacking. Currently, however, Stankovic trains the Red Star and will first have to free himself, but he would already be available to face the Sampdoria adventure. We try to close before the Genoa Derby next day.

