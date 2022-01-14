D’Aversa pre Sampdoria-Turin: “The 3-0 of the first leg? Our most demerit “

The Sampdoria coach, Roberto D’Aversa , presented tomorrow’s match – Saturday 15 January – at 15:00 against Ivan Juric’s Turin in a press conference. Below are the statements of the Sampdoria coach on the eve of the championship match. “There is a desire to get back to scoring points even though we know it won’t be easy because we will find an excellent team up front – begins D’Aversa -. We have already faced Torino twice this season: in the first leg we lost more for our own demerit than for them, while in the Italian Cup the team responded with an excellent performance. I want to see the Sampdoria I know, with that mentality that characterized our journey in the final part of the first round “.

The Sampdoria coach continues talking about the opponent: “Juric’s Torino has great technical and physical skills – continues D’Aversa -. In this first part of the season he had a different trend at home and away and we will have to be good at exploiting those difficulties they may encounter away from their stadium. – says the Sampdoria coach -. Roberto D’Aversa concludes by talking about the Covid emergency and the message launched by the club president: “We have been living with the emergency since the beginning of the season but in the moment of difficulty we have to become even more compact, as also said by the president Lanna who sent a message of cohesion to all the members of the club to get out of the difficulties together. Starting with us, that we must try to get the most out of the field “.