D’Aversa towards the exemption, Stankovic to replace him

The defeat against the Lazio could be the last to be a coach of the Sampdoria for D’Aversa (here his words). The former Parma, already reconfirmed several times by the management despite the fluctuating performance of the club, should have reached the end of the line. To weigh was the 3-1 suffered in Genoa against the team of Sarri, which especially in the first half left very little space for the hosts. In the second half, however, with an extra man (for the expulsion of Milinkovic-Savic) the hoped-for draw did not arrive, despite the crescendo ending and the goal at the end of Gabbiadini.

For this reason, reflections on D’Aversa are now underway, with the probabilities of an exemption increasing more and more. The name of the replacement has already been in the head of the Ligurian management for some time: it is Dejan Stankovic, now at Red Star (the duration of the contract) who would thus have his first experience as a coach in Italy.

Strankovic-Sampdoria: contacts in progress

The will of the Sampdoria managers is to focus on a profile with already a good international experience (Stankovic has already won two league titles in Serbia), which had already been close in the summer and with whom the contacts have been different even recently . Indeed, at the moment they are really in progress: the coach he must free himself from the Red Star as soon as possible, given the need to prepare for the match against Genoa which will be played on Friday. There is trust, but the parties are working to be able to close or possibly understand how to move. The evening should already be decisive.

He could be the man of the turning point and it would already be a derby with the coach of the other team: that Andryi Shevchenko now at Genoa, which made the history of Milan. A bit like Dejan, when he played inInter.