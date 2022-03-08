David Acosta talks about including Latino leadership in medical schools

As director of diversity and inclusion for the Association of American Medical Schools (AAMC), David Acosta is a key player in increasing the number of Latinos in medical schools across the country.

In his words, “the time has come” to do so.

Founded in 1876, the AAMC is a nonprofit association dedicated to transforming health through medical education, health care, medical research and community collaborations.

During the 2022 Latino Medical Student Association Conference, Acosta was one of numerous speakers addressing the topic of Latino inclusion and leadership in medical schools.

His speech highlighted why it is important to improve LHS+ leadership, the challenges that keep many Latinos from entering certain leadership positions, and how the conversation has evolved over the years.

A key component in that evolution is the demographic change of the Latino/Hispanic population.

In 2016, Census data reported an estimated 57.47 million Hispanics in the United States, before growing to 62.31 million in 2020. By 2060, the Hispanic population of the United States is projected to grow to 111.22 people .

Given the continued growth of the US population, Acosta noted that Hispanics should no longer be classified as “minorities.”

“The reality is that … times are changing. We have to start changing that language in my mind,” Acosta said.

“I’ve gotten used to calling myself a minority all these years, but it’s condescending. I think if we want to move forward, we have to change our language,” he continued.

In addition to the fact that the Latino population in the United States is so large and abundant, the reality is that the community is also very heterogeneous.

Acosta noted that one reason Latinos are underrepresented in medical schools and in higher leadership positions is due to a limited Latino perspective.

“You can’t put us in a box, the fact is that we are very heterogeneous,” he said, noting that each Latino has different assets that may be of value, and because of that heterogeneity, many holes can be filled by the presence and Latin voice.

However, you also have to believe in it, which refers to the notion that there is strength in unity.

“We need that collective voice,” Acosta said. “It takes a village for us to make that change.”

To achieve true impact leading to a sustained increase in Latino/Hispanic leadership in US medical schools, Acosta believes it must occur at four different levels: individually, in a group sense, institutionally, and organizationally.

These four levels can be addressed through a combination of self-reflection leading to action, harnessing the collective power of the Latino community, a narrative shift around the Latino community, and leveraging existing resources that aim to increase representation of Latinos and Hispanics.

“We have to make ourselves more visible, we have to be intentional about it,” he said.