David and Victoria Beckham, criticized for controversial photos of their son Cruz

Victoria and David Beckham are the target of criticism on social networks due to the debut as a model of his third son, Cruz Beckham, 17 years old.

The teenager starred in his first cover for i-D, a famous English magazine dedicated to fashion, art and subcultures. However, The reception of the work was not good, as users on social networks began to criticize the couple for allowing images to be published in which their son is “sexualized”.

“Imagine if it was a girl. They would cancel it. These images are not good for a 17-year-old.”wrote one user on Instagram, while others simply categorized the session as something “disturbing”.

Victoria and David Beckham are disappointed

According to a source close to the Beckhams for the magazine heatworld, David and Victoria are completely “disappointed” by the negative comments and the bad reception to the work done by the youngest of his three children.

“Victoria and David are disappointed by the negativity of the comments. Cruz is being affected. It was his first experience being the center of attention, and although he is strong, it hit him. His parents are doing their best to support him, but they have also told him that if you want to choose this path, you will have to put up with a lot of negativity”, the source continued.

“Victoria has been planning Cruz’s debut for a long time. After their experience with Brooklyn, they wanted to make sure Cruz was different, point out that she is working on her talent, that she has vision and direction, but the criticism has worried her. You know you can’t please everyone, but now he’s just trying to help Cruz deal with it”, finished.

More drama for Victoria: The Spice Girls

In addition to revealing Victoria’s reaction to the criticism received, the source also revealed that the businesswoman is facing another problem: The Spice Girls.

With the retirement of the Queen of England, the Spice Girls will reunite for a special performance, however, Victoria still She is not sure if she wants to be part of the reunion, because she fears that they will “make fun” of her.

“At the beginning, he said no and did not discuss the matter any further, but now there is great pressure and it is in a spiral. A part of her wants to be part of the celebration for the Queen and England, but he’s also reluctant about stepping back and going on stage. She believes that she will be ridiculed. She knows she will be dragged into a chapter of her life that closed for a long time”, revealed.

The last time Victoria joined the Spice Girls it was in 2012.