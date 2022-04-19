David Beckham and his son live a dangerous experience with sharks

DDavid Beckham and his family is on vacation in Miami after the wedding of his eldest son, Brooklyn, who married Nicola Peltz earlier this month. The Beckhams are staying at a mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

The former Manchester United player decided to live an experience with his 17-year-old son, Cruz, in the crystal-clear waters of the Florida city. That was going to a pond full of sharksBoth did not waste time and took many photos for their social networks.

“I think I dressed with the wrong color for sharks,” wrote Beckham, who visited in a red bathing suit.

The former soccer player gave an emotional speechHe in the context of his son Brooklyn’s wedding, which took place in the Peltz family mansion.

“David’s (Beckham) speech lasted about five minutes and there came a time when some tears came outAn attendee at the event told The Sun newspaper.

“This happened when I was counting the time of brooklyn’s birth and how he wanted to protect it from the beginning. He said that while he slept on the floor of the hospital, keeping the door closed because he did not want anyone to enter, “he added.

“David (Beckham) had a lump in his throat and had to stop for a moment. Then he took a breath and came back with the speech to the public, they were very sweet words”.

In 1999away from social networks and the world of the internet as it is known today, David and Victoria Beckham got married. The wedding between the two was a great event that few, like the media, had access to.

Said celebration took place in the Dublin’s Luttrellstown Castle. At the event, he describes, there were violins playing different melodies of classical music, lots of gold things, and other details that could only have been paid for with the money. 13 thousand euros that were invested.