David Beckham chooses his ‘dark horse’ for the Qatar World Cup

The former soccer player david beckham confessed that the selection of Denmark “may be the surprise” of the world What will be celebrated in qatar from November 21 to December 18 of this year, at the same time that it evaluated the options of England in the tournament and stated that he “still” feels like he could “play in the Premier League, LaLiga or for the national team” at 46 years old.

“When you think about the worldyou automatically speak of Brazil, Argentina and France. another country that I’m excited to see Denmark play. I think that they could be the surprise team. They have had a good preparation and always do quite well in the big tournaments. I’m also really looking forward to seeing Qatar. They have a young team that has been together for a long time, they know each other well and I think the atmosphere in the stadiums will encourage them,” he said. beckham in an interview to Qatar 2022 collected by Europa Press.

The former player of Real Madrid and Man Utd, among others, has “high” expectations for England. “Our fans have high expectations and rightly so. I feel like Southgate has done an amazing job. We have a team that has been together for quite a few years. I feel like this is a real opportunity for us. We came into the tournament in good shape, we just have to keep it up,” he said.

“Harry Kane is a leader, is our captain and is our scorer. At the highest level he is very important for our team”, he valued about the forward of the Tottenham.

‘Whenever I go to a stadium I want to play’

beckham sees positive that the world played in the middle of the season. “We came to every world Cup After a grueling season in the premier league, which is one of the toughest leagues in the world. You are exhausted. This time, it will be in the middle of the season, so it is perfect for english playersand other teams, who can participate in the tournament with a real opportunity”, he assured.

“You always expect a high level during the World Cupbut in the middle of the season, the standards are going to be higher. The weather is going to be perfect, the stadiums are amazing, the facilities are incredible and the fans will have a great time. It’s all perfectly organized,” he said.

beckhamwhich has participated in three editions of the world, asserted that the tournament will mean an “inspiring moment” for the country. “For Qatar it is an opportunity to show the country and your love for football, its history and culture. Having some of the biggest players going to Qatar is a great moment for the country and the region,” he said.

“I think the fans will enjoy what Qatar has to offer. there will be good fooda warm welcome from the local people and plenty to see and enjoy besides football,” he added.

Finally, beckhamat 46, revealed that he "still" feels like he can "put on his boots and play a world Cup". "Even at my age, and I'm not that old, I still feel like I could play in the Premier League, LaLiga or with England. When I enter a stadium, I always want to put on my boots," concluded the ex-footballer.