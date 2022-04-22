‘David Beckham finds in Leonardo Campana the savior of Inter Miami and has made Gonzalo Higuain forget’, according to Marca newspaper | Ecuadorians Abroad | Sports

Leonardo Campana, an Ecuadorian striker, has been the figure in recent Inter Miami matches, a club that has former English soccer player David Beckham as one of its owners. Therefore, daily MarkUnited States version highlights what the tricolor has done.

“Inter Miami has reacted in this 2022 thanks to an ‘unknown’, who in recent weeks has thrown the team behind his back and has reassured David Beckham, after a lousy start to the season for his club. Leo Campana has made Gonzalo Higuaín forget, who has missed the last few dates due to injury, and has become the new idol in Miami”, expressed the newspaper.

“The 21-year-old Ecuadorian has scored four goals in the last three games. signed a hat trick against New England, which was the first win of the season, and he celebrated another goal against Miami FC for the third round of the US Open Cup”, he added.

The note also mentions that coach Phil Neville has indicated that the Ecuadorian has “earned the job.”

“Leonardo played much more freely without Higuain in the team because now he is the man. Sometimes the centre-forward needs to be that person everyone comes back to see and trust to score goals. He is someone capable of assuming that role, of being the 9 of the team, ”he indicated.

The coach confessed that the 21-year-old gunner hopes to be on Ecuador’s final list for the World Cup in Qatar.

“In training, he is the first to arrive and the last to leave. He wants to go to the World Cup and I told him that the Ecuadorian coach will come to see him in Miami if he scores goals. I have a very good feeling with this boy, ”said the DT. (D)