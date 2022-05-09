David Beckham goes for James Rodríguez for his Inter Miami

After going through a beginning of 2022 MLS Quite complicated, Inter Miami’s david beckham I would already be thinking about going for reinforcements for the second part of the campaign. A footballer who is one of the wishes of the English co-owner and president, is the Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodríguez, who plays in Qatar.

According to information from The Sun newspaper, Beckham and the ‘Garzas’ board have been in contact with the element of the Colombian National Team to seek a future arrival to the North American league. The enormous contract that they would be offering him is striking, since would reach $8 million dollars a year and would exceed Gonzalo Higuain’s $6.9 million.

James Rodríguez would arrive as a franchise player in the Fort Lauderdale organization and would become the highest paid for those in Florida. In recent months he has revealed his desire to leave Al-Rayyan from the Qatari league, so the option of arriving in the MLS at the age of 30 seems very attractive for the emerged in Envigado.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Inter Miami adds its sixth defeat in MLS 2022

This signing is exciting in Miami for different reasons, Mainly because of the impact that Rodríguez could have in Phil Neville’s starting eleven playing behind Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana, who has become the starting player for the ‘Garzas’ as a center forward. In addition, the importance of continuing to build a strong connection with Hispanic fans.

The player has not played a game with his team since March 1 due to some muscle problems and although he returned on the FIFA Date that he played with Colombia, the injuries have subsequently been repeated. In the last 4 matches he played between the Emir Cup and the Qatar Stars League, James collaborated with 2 goals and 2 assists.