David Beckham lined up for 12 hours to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

The ex-football player was seen in the kilometric row where he shared sandwiches and lemon sorbet with the others present.

The former soccer player david beckham is present in the long queue to see the burning chapel of the Queen isabel II in London.

david beckhama friend of the royal family and who was present at the wedding of Enrique and Meghan in 2018, has joined the thousands of people present in the queue that runs along the banks of the River Thames and that gives access to see the coffin of the Queen , which rests in Westminster Hall.

According to the British media, Beckham has been in the queue for about twelve hours, which now reaches more than eight kilometers.

With a black suit and a cap, the former soccer player of the England teamthe real Madrid and the Man Utdhas shared “sandwiches”, “lemon sherbet” and “doughnuts” with the rest of the people present in line.

People, discovering david beckham Among the crowd, he has taken photos with the ex-soccer player, interrupting the normal advance of the queue.

david beckham She hasn’t been the only celebrity to join the queue these days, and former Prime Minister Theresa May she was also among the first to pay her respects to the Queen isabel II after waiting their turn like the rest.

David Beckham has been queuing for 12 hours to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II 🙏 (via @BBCVickiYoung)pic.twitter.com/xTvpJxB4kz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 16, 2022

David Beckham, among athletes named ‘Sir.’ by Queen Elizabeth II

Throughout history, the Queen Elizabeth II (RIP) it received hundreds of athletes from all disciplines, but some were selected by the Crown to be called ‘Sir’ or ‘Dame’.

Although there are five different awards that can be given to athletes and that recognize them by the Crown of the United Kingdom, only two give the famous ‘Sir’ or ‘Dame’, which are the Knight Grand Cross or Grand Cross of Dame of the Order of the British Empire and the Knight Commander or Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Among the athletes are Alex Ferguson, Alfred Ramsey, Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham, Sebastian Coe, Kelly Homes, Sally Gunnell, Edmond Hillary, Kanny Dalglish, Bobby Charlton Y Bobby Robinson.