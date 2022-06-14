David Beckham, Selena Gomez, More

Could they be more obsessed? Friends It featured a who’s who of A-list guest stars during its iconic run, but the show’s celebrity reach didn’t end there. In the years since they originally aired, the stars of all of the have seemingly professed their love for the sitcom.

Friendsstarring Jennifer Aniston (rachel green), Courtney Cox (Monica Geller) Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffalo) mate leblanc (Joey Tribbiani), matthew perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schimmer (Ross Geller), ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. The series won over fans with its relatable storylines, hilarious gags, and romantic arcs.

While many viewers tuned in to the show as it aired on NBC, others made it through cable reruns, DVD box sets, or streaming platforms. After years of speculation and demands for a reunion, HBO Max announced in February 2020 that the six main cast members would film an unscripted special to be released in May of that year. However, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the event and it finally premiered in May 2021.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer returned to the original soundstage where the show was filmed, Warner Bros. Studio Stage 24. The former co-stars read lines from old scripts, played a trivia game reminiscent of Season 4’s “The One With the Embryos,” reflected on the show’s popularity, and enjoyed visits from past guest stars, including Tom Sellek, maggie wheel, james michael tyler, Elliott Gould, pickles cristina Y Thomas Lennon.

Several megawatt stars – from david beckham a Lady Gaga — He also participated in the meeting. “It was really exciting, a little intimidating and then exciting because they like Friends a lot,” Kudrow said. entertainment tonight in May 2021.

Although some fans hoped that the special was a sign of more to come, the cast made it clear that the reunion was something unique. “This will really bring tears to my eyes, but it will be the last time we’re asked about the show as a group, that we’re going to do this,” Cox explained during the reunion. “We will not do this again for another 15 years.”

Kudrow also rejected the idea of ​​returning to their roles. “That’s all until [creators] Martha [Kauffman] Y David [Crane] and once I heard them say, and I completely agree, that they finished the program very well, everyone’s life is very beautiful, “he said. “They would have to unravel all that good stuff for there to be stories. I don’t want anyone’s happy ending to be undone.”

