David Beckham suffers robbery in his mansion accompanied by his family

James 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 76 Views

Mexico City /

The beckham family He had a great scare in the last hours after his mansion in Holland Park (London)valued at more than 57 million euros, was broken into by a thief While David, Victory And your daughter Harper’s Seven (10 years) slept.

The British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’ details that the thief entered with a mask and did so by breaking a window over the top of the mansion, while the Beckhams slept downstairs and they had not realized that a criminal was in their home.

Also, it is specified that the theft was detected by Cruz Beckham (17 years old), who came back late at night because he had gone out partying with some friends; she was when he returned home he noticed that a window was broken and alerted his family.

Fortunately, the criminals only reached a bedroom before running away.“said a source close to the beckham family to the newspaper ‘The Sun’.

Report to the authorities and theft

The ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper states that david beckham made a call to the police after noticing the robbery, coupled with made a tour in search of the thiefbut he had already escaped, after achieving his mission.

And it is detailed that the criminal managed to take a booty of thousands of eurosbecause managed to steal design and electrical accessories that he stole from the mansion of the beckham.

