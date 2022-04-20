David Beckham: the star’s overpriced gift to his son on the occasion of his wedding

No one following the celebrity news missed the ultra glamorous wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz on April 9 in Florida. Already because there were among the guests a string of stars, such as Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Gordon Ramsay or even Serena Williams.

But also because the whole Beckham clan was obviously present. Including the father, David, who shared a post on his feed honoring the newlyweds on April 11, 2022. “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham. Welcome to the family,” the British soccer player captioned.

And speaking of David Beckham, it was also his arrival at the ceremony that was noticed. Because it was not on horseback that the former PSG player made his entrance in front of the crowd of celebrities and relatives who came to celebrate the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, but at the wheel of a Jaguar XK140 from 1954. Before giving it as a gift to the newlyweds, reports the Daily Mail.

An overpriced gift, around 500,000 euros, which was in fact nothing very trivial. Indeed, the model in question has been completely renovated, equipped with an electric motor and repainted with a paint unique in the world especially for the event by the British company Lunaz.

Enough to make his son smile, impress the guests while giving the Lunaz company good visibility!

