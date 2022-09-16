David Beckham waited 12 hours to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

Look at David Beckham moved before the coffin of Elizabeth II 1:03

(CNN) — Legendary English footballer David Beckham was caught in line to see the queen in London.



Speaking to reporters alongside the queue, Beckham said he had been waiting with members of the public for more than 12 hours.

“We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the incredible life of our queen,” Beckham said.

“You know something like this today is meant to be shared together. So, you know, the fact that we’ve been here. We’re eating Pringles. We’re eating lemon wedges, sandwiches and coffee,” the footballer continued.

Speaking to an ITV News reporter, Beckham said he had “grown up in a royalist household” and had come on behalf of his grandparents, who he said would have queued up if they were still alive.

Beckham recounted how lucky he was to meet the queen on several occasions, noting the honor it was for him to play for the English soccer team.

“You know I always wanted to represent my country, be captain in my country, and every time we were there when we were wearing those Three Lions jerseys, and I had my armband on and we were singing, you know, ‘God save our queen.’ That was something that meant a lot to us,” he said.

Dressed in a black suit, navy coat and beret, Beckham said that despite being in line for more than 12 hours, his “knees were fine”, though the same couldn’t be said for his back.

Beckham has appeared on social media taking selfies with fans, and a woman who had stood in line with him for hours told reporters she had “great respect” for the athlete who she said “paid his respects as he had.” Dear”.

The row stretches from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch’s body lies, for miles along the south bank of the River Thames. It stretches out alongside iconic landmarks such as the London Eye, the Royal Festival Hall and the Globe Theatre.

It is expected to reach a length of 14.5 kilometers.