David Beckham’s family vacations in Venice, Olivia Palermo’s walk in New York: celebrities in one click

Family vacation. David Beckham took a fun ride on a gondola in Venice, Italy, during the rest days with his daughter Harper. They both enjoyed a sunny day (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Miley Cyrus went out to play sports on the streets of Hollywood. The artist took advantage of the sunny day to enjoy it outdoors. She wore a comfortable outfit: black low-rise joggers that she combined with a cap and her sneakers, and a red top

Olivia Wilde attended a private event in Paris and was photographed returning to the hotel where she stayed during her stay in the French capital. She wore a green strapless dress with ruffles and transparencies. Also, she wore black sandals

Taylor Swift attended the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theater in New York. She greeted the waiting fans when she arrived and showed off her elegant look: a blue striped pants and vest ensemble and red patent leather shoes.

J Balvin enjoyed a walk with his baby through the streets of New York. With one hand he carried the stroller and with the other he carried a drink. He wore a printed shirt, cream pants, white leather sneakers that he combined with his sunglasses.

Sydney Sweeney was photographed leaving a private gym in Los Angeles. To do this, she wore a sports outfit of gray leggings and top that she combined with her jacket, black sneakers and a leather bag. Also, she wore sunglasses.

Shopping day. Shortly after giving birth, Nicky Hilton took a romantic walk with his partner, James Rothschild. In addition, they took the opportunity to visit some places before the arrival of their third child.

Naomi Watts enjoyed a day out on the streets of New York. She wore a set of white pants and shirt, a jean jacket and a cream-colored handbag that she combined with her sandals and a black and red scarf.

Olivia Palermo enjoyed a day walking through the streets of New York and set a trend with her look: she wore a dress with transparencies and synthetic feathers and a beige shirt that she combined with her patent leather shoes. In addition, she got a handbag from an exclusive brand

Jennifer Lopez visited her mural in the Lower East Side, New York. And she wore a dress with a colorful print that she combined with her trench coat. In addition, she wore white maxi platforms and a coral handbag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Actress Julieta Vallina died at the age of 50

In a hot climate and with an exciting ending, a new elimination was defined in El Hotel de los Famosos

Hated, feared, loved: who is Jonathan Banks, the late figure of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad

Belu Lucius came out at the crossroads of those who are trying to cancel her sister Emily