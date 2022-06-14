Entertainment
David Beckham’s family vacations in Venice, Olivia Palermo’s walk in New York: celebrities in one click
Also, Olivia Wilde attended an event in Paris, and Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild shopped in Manhattan.
KEEP READING:
Actress Julieta Vallina died at the age of 50
In a hot climate and with an exciting ending, a new elimination was defined in El Hotel de los Famosos
Hated, feared, loved: who is Jonathan Banks, the late figure of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad
Belu Lucius came out at the crossroads of those who are trying to cancel her sister Emily