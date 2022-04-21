David Benavídez treated Canelo Álvarez as an old man and the man from Guadalajara agreed with him

Canelo Álvarez knew that David Benavídez had treated him as an old man and did nothing but agree with him.

David Benavídez is looking to be the rival of Canelo Álvarez for the third fight that he is believed to make this year, after facing Dmitry Bivol in May and Gennady Golovkin in September. To achieve this, he hopes that a victory against David Lemieux that will crown him as interim world champion of the WBC at 168 pounds on May 21, will also make him a mandatory challenger for the world title held by the man from Guadalajara.

In his last statements to the press, The Red Flag said that in that situation, Saúl Álvarez would have no choice but to face him or vacate his super middleweight belts.. Previously, he had even said that the best option for Canelo was to face him as soon as possible, since the passing of the years, due to the age difference between the two, would affect the multi-champion from Guadalajara much more.

In an interview recently given to You can’t play boxing Saúl Álvarez himself was consulted for those words of Benavídez treating him old and was dispatched with a very curious reply. “Maybe you are right. But we’ll see later. It’s a fight that could happen.”he pointed.

Canelo will be fighting a few weeks before Benavidez shows up against Lemieux, but not in the super middleweight division in which El Bandera Roja wants to challenge him but at 175 pounds, aspiring to snatch the WBA world title from Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

Canelo explained why he is not interested in fighting Mexicans

Also in dialogue with You can’t play boxingSaúl Álvarez returned to refer to an old phrase of his in which he had expressed no interest in facing Mexican fighters and finished explaining his reasons. “The truth is that it does not motivate me, because I represent Mexico. At the end of the day, I represent Mexico and it does not generate anything for me to face another Mexican”said.