David Bowie, his entire music catalog sold for a record $ 250 million

Two hundred and fifty million dollars. This is the figure at which the heirs of David Bowie they sold the entire music catalog of the artist, which includes twenty-seven albums and dozens of songs written in fifty years of career including iconic songs like Heroes, Golden Years or Ziggy Stardust. “All extraordinary songs, which represent milestones and have forever changed the course of modern music,” commented with satisfaction – Warner Chappell’s co-president and CEO, Guy Moot. Who has not confirmed or denied the value of the agreement, signed after months of negotiations to bring the recordings from 1968 to 2016 under the umbrella of the label, including the albums released after 2000 with Sony Music (not included in the contract some singles and an album of ’67 because the heirs control the catalog only from ’68 onwards).

250 million dollars is the figure leaked in recent days by some American media and if someone thinks it is too high, they must deal with other similar agreements, given that the rights for the catalogs of the big stars reach sensational heights. Bruce Springsteen, for example, he sold music and editorial catalogs for 550 million dollars to Sony, which also owns those of Paul Simon (worth 250 million), while Universal has acquired those of Bob Dylan for almost 400 million and Warner Chappell deals for the editorial catalogs of Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Quincy Jones and George Michael.

The announcement of the acquisition of the catalog of the White Duke, who died of cancer on 10 January 2016, coincides, moreover, with the celebrations renamed «Bowie 75 “: the singer would have turned 75 on January 8 and in this long year of commemoration we also celebrate half a century since the release of Ziggy Stardust, the unforgettable ’72 album that gave birth to his alien alter ego. But that’s not all: second Variety, at the next Sundance Festival, at the end of January, it could be Fr.presented the new docu-film made thanks to thousands of hours of rare films, many of them unpublished. After four years of work, the project is almost ready.