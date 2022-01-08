David Bowie in movies: the 10 best acting tests

When you are born from the stars you are destined to shine in every situation: 75 years ago, on January 8, 1947, David Robert Jones was born, aka David Bowie. He changed many names and forms, from Ziggy Stardust to the White Duke, he tested himself with different disciplines, and the constant has always been excellence. Songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and painter, Bowie also had a rich and interesting career as aactor.

He took his first steps in the world of acting at the end of the 60s with Lindsay Kemp, choreographer and mime, who taught him to stay on stage and build a character. The first real role at Cinema arrives instead in 1976, with The Man Who Fell to Earth: There could be no better part for David “Starman” Bowie than an alien who comes to our planet and tries to understand humans.

On the big screen David Bowie plays everything from aliens to vampires. It is a gigolo in Gigolo (1978), a 400-year-old man in Mr. Rice’s Secret (2000), a bartender in The Linguini Incident (1991), Andy Warhol in Basquiat (1996) by Julian Schnabel.

Work with some of the greatest living directors, from Martin Scorsese to David Lynch. He even does a western with Leonardo Pieraccioni, My west (1998). Directed by Giovanni Veronesi, Bowie has the role of Jack Sikora, a gunfighter who wants to kill Johnny Lowen (Harvey Keitel), father of Doc (Pieraccioni). Also in the cast Alessia Marcuzzi, who plays the owner of a saloon.

75 years after the birth of David Bowie (and six since his disappearance on January 10, 2016) we celebrate David Bowie with his 10 best film roles.

The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)

David Bowie’s first starring role in film comes with The Man Who Fell to Earth (original title The Man Who Fell to Earth) by Nicolas Roeg. Inspired by the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, it is a science fiction film in which Bowie plays Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien who has arrived on our planet to look for something that will allow him to save his people.

There could not have been a better character for Bowie, who has always had a particular fascination for space and played a lot on its almost extraterrestrial aspect.

Miriam wakes up at midnight (1983)

For his directorial debut, Tony Scotto wants David Bowie in the cast of Miriam wakes up at midnight (original title The Hunger), inspired by the novel The Hunger by Whitley Strieber. Presented out of competition at the 36th Cannes Film Festival, in the film Bowie is John Blaylock, companion of Miriam (Catherine Deneuve), a vampire.

Forced to periodically change companions due to their “wasting”, Miriam falls in love with Sarah Roberts (Susan Sarandon), a doctor treating John.

Furyo (1983)

In Furyo (original title Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence) by Nagisa Ôshima, inspired by the novel The seed and the sower from Laurens van der Post, David Bowie and Jack Celliers, a New Zealand officer who arrives in the Japanese prison camp directed by Captain Yonoi. We are in Java in 1942, in the middle of the Second World War.

Also presented at the 36th Cannes Film Festival, this time in competition, Furyo has a very particular cast: in addition to Bowie there are in fact the composer Ryūichi Sakamoto, who plays Yonoi himself, here at his first test as an actor (and also author of the soundtrack of the film), and Takeshi Kitano, at the time a famous television comedian in Japan, before becoming a director.

All in one night (1985)

Maybe he’s not as famous as his hits The Blues Brothers, An American werewolf in London And An armchair for two, but All in one night (original title Into the Night) by John Landis is a film worth recovering.

The main character is Jeff Goldblum, who plays Ed Okin, an aerospace engineer who suffers from depression and falls in love with a jewelry thief, Diana (Michelle Pfeiffer). Following her, the man finds himself in absurd and very dangerous situations, such as when he comes face to face with the gun of Colin Morris, an English hitman played by David Bowie.

Absolute Beginners (1986)

Inspired by the book of the same name by Colin MacInnes, Absolute Beginners by Julien Temple tells the story of the English music scene of the late 1950s. The public loves less and less jazz and more and more the nascent rock, in a historical moment after the Second World War that is about to see the birth of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones (and Bowie himself).

David Bowie plays the commercial Vendice Partners and the cast also includes Sade and Patsy Kensit. For the role, Bowie used memories of his six-month experience as an out-of-school advertising artist.

Labyrinth – Where Everything Is Possible (1986)

The role of Jareth, king of the Goblins, in Labyrinth by Jim Henson (creator of the Muppets) is certainly David Bowie’s best known and most loved. Here the singer tries his hand at musical numbers (including that of his song Magic Dance, made for the movie), sports remarkable wigs and costumes, and is wonderfully wicked.

A very young girl confronts him Jennifer Connelly, who plays the protagonist Sarah: the girl wants her little brother, to whom she has to babysit, to be kidnapped by the goblins. When his request is granted, to get him back he must look for him in a gigantic magical labyrinth.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

Martin Scorsese in The last temptation of Christ (original title The Last Temptation of Christ) wanted David Bowie as the interpreter of one of the most controversial historical figures of all time: Pontius Pilate. Roman prefect in Judea, he went down in history (Tacitus also tells it) for having participated in the trial of Jesus “washing his hands”.

Stellar Cast: Willem Dafoe as Jesus, Harvey Keitel Jude, Barbara Hershey Mary Magdalene. Written by Paul Schrader (with whom Scorsese also made Taxi Driver And Wild bull), The last temptation of Christ can also count on the amazing soundtrack of Peter Gabriel.

Fire Walk With Me (1992)

In Fire walk with me (original title Fire Walk with Me) from David Lynch David Bowie is practically an apparition, but he leaves his mark: he is Phillip Jeffries, a lost FBI agent in time, who reappears to say that he lived in a nightmare that lasted two years. Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is also called to investigate this strange affair.

Prequel to the tv series The secrets of Twin Peaks (1990-1991), the film was presented in competition at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. And also at the French festival, in 2017, the preview of Twin Peaks, sequel to the TV series, in which clips of David Bowie’s interpretation as Agent Jeffries were used.

Zoolander (2001)

David Bowie also played himself in Cristiana F. – We, the guys from the Berlin zoo (1981) by Uli Edel, but we prefer the cameo in Zoolander from Ben Stiller.

The American comedian (also director here) is Derek Zoolander, a supermodel who does not accept being overshadowed by the new star of men’s fashion, Hansel (Owen Wilson). To figure out who the real king of the catwalks is, Derek and Hansel compete in a gait contest. Judging is David Bowie himself, who has always been a king of style.

The Prestige (2006)

The Prestige is perhaps the best film of Christopher Nolan (we can discuss it, but it is certainly one of the peaks of the English director), in which two illusionists compete with each other in magic and fame. I’m Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman). The latter, for one of his numbers, turns to the scientist Nikola Tesla: to interpret him is David Bowie himself.

Inspired by Christopher Priest’s novel of the same name, the film is set in late 19th century London and also stars Michael Cane, Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall and Andy Serkis.