David Collado is not the one in the photo on the Flying Fox yacht

The tourism minister, David Colladois not the person who appears in a photo accompanying the also Minister of the Presidency, Lisando Macarrulla, on his visit to the Flying Fox yacht, which is currently anchored in the Don Diego port of San Soucí.

Free Journal confirmed that Collado is not the one that appears in the image.

Collado is a trend in social networks, due to his resemblance to a man dressed in white with a cream-colored mask and black hair who appears in a photograph with Macarrulla and other men on the luxurious yacht.

“Have any of you heard why members of the United States HSI are in the flying fox yacht and what did they do David Collado and Macarrulla on that boat? What is the US investigation due to?” questioned user Daniel Suero.

Did any of you find out why members of the US HSI are on the yacht? #FlyingFox And what were David Collado and Macarrulla doing on that boat? Why the US investigation? pic.twitter.com/7pZZYuJgX5 – X 1 BEST COUNTRY UNT (@SueroDanielUnt) March 25, 2022

“The million dollar question is what were Lisandro Macarrulla and David Collado on the Flying Fox hours before US HSI agents will board you for investigation? It is said that it belongs to a Russian oligarch and they were behind him”, Elvin Castillo posted.

The million dollar question is what were Lisandro Macarrulla and David Collado looking for in the #flyingfox hours before US HSI agents will board it for investigation. It is said that it is from a Russian oligarch and they were after him. — Elvin Castillo (@ElvinCastillo) March 25, 2022

The luxurious yacht docked in the Dominican Republic on Monday night. According to the Dominican Port Authority, the Flying Fox arrived in Santo Domingo from La Romana with a stay program from March 21 to 25 in order to replenish food, fuel and sanitize.

The boat’s departure from the Dominican port was scheduled for this Friday, but was held up by the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations (Homeland Security Investigations, HSI) which conducts an investigation of terrorist and transnational criminal organizations that threaten or seek to exploit United States customs and immigration laws.

An official source confirmed to Free Journal that the Flying Fox belongs to a Russian tycoon, although he did not reveal his name.

This week Free Journal echoed that the vessel is among those identified as owned by Russian businessmen through offshore companies.

about the yacht

The luxurious Flying Fox was built by the German yacht brand Lürssen. According to the Imperial Yachts portal, to rent this luxurious yacht for a week, you must pay 3.5 million dollars.

The Flying Fox ship is known as the Disneyland for adults and is listed as the 14th largest yacht in the world.

As for accommodation, it has capacity for 25 guests distributed in 14 elegant double cabins with private bathrooms, equipped with a crew of 54 experienced members to offer a seven-star service during the stay on board of the guests, according to a rental page. of yachts in Ibiza.