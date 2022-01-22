David Crane laughs at the acquisition of his Activision by Microsoft for 68.7 billion – Nerd4.life

David Crane, one of the four founders of Activision in 1979, and historical game designer to whom we owe masterpieces such as Pitfall !, joked about the acquisition of the company by Microsoft, telling an interesting anecdote dating back to the dawn of industry.

It all started with some tweets from the youtuber Rees, specialized in retrogaming, who wrote: “It makes you smile to think about what the founders (David Crane, Alan Miller, Bob Whitehead and Jim Levy Ed) they would have thought in 1979 if they had been told that one day their company would be bought for nearly $ 70 billion, none other than the Altair BASIC developers.”

David Crane quoted it and then began to tell: “HAHA! @ctrl_alt_rees hit a great spot on the takeover. Activision and Microsoft were both founded in the second half of the 1970s, one by four proven game designers, the other by two techies who developed and sold BASIC. The value of both companies was close to zero.

We knew Microsoft. Our last project within Atari was the operating system of the Atari 400/800 computers. Microsoft signed a contract to develop BASIC for the 1800s, but didn’t honor it (too busy with IBM?). One of Alan Miller’s last official decisions at Atari was to replace her because she hadn’t delivered the project.

Given the expectations on the growth of video games, it was possible to imagine that in the future Activision could be bought for billions of dollars, but if you had told you that little Microsoft would have paid 68 billion dollars, we would have thought you crazy.“

Of course Crane has been out of Activision for years and has no say in the acquisition. However his point of view is interesting, at least to understand the path taken by Microsoft and Activision to arrive at such a deal.