David Cronenberg anticipates his terrifying new film: “people will leave the room in the first 5 minutes”

Recently, the trailer for the upcoming movie David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future, strongly suggested that the project will find the director returning to horror, particularly body-horror. The clip in question showed grotesque images, similar to those that the director made at the beginning of his career. Now, in a new interview with dead linethe filmmaker confirms that his first movie in eight years will probably make some viewers uncomfortable.

“There are some very strong scenes,” the Canadian tells the journalist. “I mean, I’m sure we’re going to have strikes in the first five minutes of the movie. I’m sure of that. Some people who’ve seen the movie have said they think the last 20 minutes are going to be pretty rough.” The actress Leah Seydoux, who stars in the film, also previously anticipated that the ending was really intense. “I know there will be many strikes. One guy even said he almost had a panic attack seeing it, and I was like, ‘Well, that would be nice.’. But I’m not convinced that’s a general reaction.”

Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart in Crimes of the Future

Crimes of the Future is set in a world where humans are adapting to a synthetic environment in which bodies are undergoing new transformations and mutations. Viggo Mortensen plays a famous performance artist named Saul Tenser who, in collaboration with his partner Caprice (Lea Seydoux), publicly shows the metamorphosis of its organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher for the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows their movements and soon discovers a mysterious group. Their mission: use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution. Scott Speedman and Don McKellar They complete the cast.

Crimes of the Future will receive its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where Cronenberg previously released his controversial film Crash in 1996. “I expect strikes in Cannes, and that is something very special for me“, says Cronenberg in the interview with dead line. “People always get out and the seats rattle noticeably when you get up, because the seats fold back and hit the back of the seat. They were with Crash, but I don’t think so. They may be disgusted to the point of wanting to leave, but that’s not the same as being outraged. I have no idea what’s really going to happen.”

Cronenberg directed a movie called Crimes of the Future at the start of his career more than 50 years ago, but the filmmaker recently told EW that this new project has no connection to the previous release beyond its title. “It really doesn’t relate at all,” he said. “That was very much an art film and certainly not intended to be a commercial film at all, very experimental. Really, I only took the title because it was an exact title for that movie and it’s an exact title for the new movie.“

Crimes of the Future It will be released in theaters in June.

