Entertainment

David Cronenberg anticipates his terrifying new film: “people will leave the room in the first 5 minutes”

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Recently, the trailer for the upcoming movie David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future, strongly suggested that the project will find the director returning to horror, particularly body-horror. The clip in question showed grotesque images, similar to those that the director made at the beginning of his career. Now, in a new interview with dead linethe filmmaker confirms that his first movie in eight years will probably make some viewers uncomfortable.

“There are some very strong scenes,” the Canadian tells the journalist. “I mean, I’m sure we’re going to have strikes in the first five minutes of the movie. I’m sure of that. Some people who’ve seen the movie have said they think the last 20 minutes are going to be pretty rough.” The actress Leah Seydoux, who stars in the film, also previously anticipated that the ending was really intense. “I know there will be many strikes. One guy even said he almost had a panic attack seeing it, and I was like, ‘Well, that would be nice.’. But I’m not convinced that’s a general reaction.”

Source link

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The Handmaid’s Tale: Writer of the series stars in controversy over the plot

7 mins ago

The 12 strokes of noon: Philippe Lellouche on the mysterious star? A remaining box, it will be revealed on Thursday (recap of clues)

8 mins ago

Doctor Strange 3: what we know and what will happen in the new movie

18 mins ago

Meeting with Travis Barker, the new darling of the Kardashians

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button