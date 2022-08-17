David Cronenberg, Canadian director, shows a not too distant future – El Sol de Orizaba

For him director David Cronenbergdaring is the most important quality that actors must have to participate in their ribbonsbecause he likes to take them out of their comfort zone with each scene.

“Each movie What I do requires actors who are not afraid, there are some who are very confident because they are obedient or have done it before, or maybe they don’t push you to the limit in terms of meaning or drama, but my films they tend to do that. There are no secure papers”, he explains in an interview provided to The Sun of Mexico by the Mubi platform.

For your new project, crimes of the future, a shocking film of terror, he looked for a cast that was not afraid to enter a dystopian world, which combines two elements of reality completely distant from each other.

“It was playing with the idea of ​​two things, evolution and art of performance, which seemed not to be connected, but for some reason in my mind they did work. Those things are the essence of movie”, he counted.

The headbandstarring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewartpresents a world in which the human species adapts to an artificial environment, causing the body to undergo new transformations and mutations.

In this environment, a famous artist performative, he stages the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows, but he soon finds himself with a group of people who seek to take advantage of his fame to reveal to the world the next stage of evolution.

Regarding meeting again Viggo Mortensen on a set after having collaborated on three feature films previously, he noted that it always allows him to take his stories to the next level, because he engages beyond his screen time.

“It is writer, poet, musician, photographer, he’s got the whole package, and he’s not afraid to apply that knowledge to everything, even in scenes where he doesn’t appear. Actors usually worry about scenes that directly affect them, but Viggo has the bigger picture, he’s a true colleague to make a movie”.

reality catches up with him

Although its premiere is recent, the screenplay It was written just over 20 years ago, so today Cronenberg has found that many of the adaptations in our body that didn’t seem possible in the 1990s have become a reality.

“For example, when I wrote it, nobody was talking about microplastics, and a few weeks ago we learned that they found this material in the blood, before finding it in 80 percent of humans. They checked out whoever has them, and it turns out he’s mating. Does this mean that our body has found a way to function with this material?

And he added: “Then they discovered bacteria capable of eating plastic and using it as protein, if a living organism can do it, it means that as a complex organism we can do it ourselves. Do we make plastic-based food, is that the solution to the great ecological problem that we have? ”, Ironizes him.

For him filmmakereven being able to ask those questions is strange, but at the same time it shows us that the strangest things we believed about the future are not so far away anymore. crimes of the future It is currently showing in theaters.