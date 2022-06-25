David Cronenberg Donostia Award at the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival



On September 21, the Victoria Eugenia Theater will host the award ceremony, after which ‘Crimes of the Future‘ (2022), the feature film starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart that competed at the last Cannes Film Festival.

Cronenberg has directed twenty feature films, including works that have become classics in genres such as science fiction, horror, psychological drama or thriller. He is also the author of numerous works for television.

In 2004 the San Sebastian Festival screened ‘Crash’ (1996) within the framework of the ‘Incorrect@s’ retrospective and, three years later, Cronenberg visited the Gipuzkoan capital for the first and only time to date to inaugurate the Official Section in competition with ‘Eastern Promises (Promesas del Este, 2007)’.

The Canadian thus joins the list of directors who have also received the Donostia Award, including Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, Oliver Stone, Agnès Varda, Hirokazu Koreeda and Costa-Gavras.

Illness, violence, sex

Son of a pianist and a writer, his first jobs were short such as ‘Transfer’ (1966) and ‘From the Drain’ (1967), which were followed by his first experimental feature films, ‘Stereo’ (1969) and ‘Crimes of the Future’ (1970), whose title coincides with that of his most recent film.

In these early works “the features of a filmography could already be traced marked by themes such as disease, violence, sex, the body or scientific experimentation“, they have pointed out from the San Sebastian contest.

The latter is very present in the first stage of his work, for example, in ‘Shivers‘ (They Came From Within, 1975), ‘rabid‘ (Rage, 1977) or ‘The Brood’ (Chromosome 3, 1979), in which killer parasites, violent plagues and failed therapies to treat psychopaths coexist.

He also signed commissions such as ‘Fast Company’ (1979), a film about car racing, although the titles that forged his prestige as an author within the most radical genre cinema were ‘scanners‘ (1981), about a group of people with deadly mental powers, and ‘videodrome‘ (1983).

After narrating in ‘The Fly’ (The fly, 1986), the suffocating story of a scientist who transforms into an insect, featured Jeremy Irons to star in two of his following films: ‘Dead Ringers‘ (Inseparable, 1988), in which the actor doubled to embody tormented twin gynecologists, and ‘M.Butterfly’ (1993), the ambiguous romance between a mysterious opera diva and a French diplomat in 1960s China.

Adaptation of novels

Cronenberg has brought to the screen novels by such iconic writers as Stephen King –‘The Dead Zone‘ (The dead zone, 1983)-, William Burroughs-‘The Naked Lunch‘ (Naked Lunch, 1991), and JG Ballard, who he adapted in crash ‘(1996), which analyzed the sexual arousal of various characters in car accidents and which was awarded the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Festival.

After entering virtual reality with ‘eXistenZ’ (1999) and look into the abysses of mental illness in ‘Spider’ (2002), the Canadian filmmaker inaugurated a stage in his filmography in which fantasy ceased to be the main ingredient in his films, until now, 20 years later, he has just released ‘Crimes of the Futur’e (2022), a review or compendium of his old obsessions.

This latest film marks his fourth collaboration with actor Viggo Mortensen, with whom he first shot ‘A History of Violence’ (2005), ‘Eastern Promises’ (2007) and ‘A Dangerous Method’ ( A dangerous method, 2011).