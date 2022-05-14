David Cronenberg ‘Expects Dropouts’ During ‘Future Crimes’ Screening in Cannes

David Cronenberg has said that he hopes the public will leave during the premiere of his new film, Future Crimes.

The director, known for his sci-fi films Shivers, Scanners and The Fly, will premiere his latest project at this month’s Cannes Film Festival (May 17-28).

Speaking to Deadline, Cronenberg has said he hopes some “very strong scenes” will cause audiences to withdraw from the festival.

“There are some very strong scenes,” Cronenberg said. “I want to say that I’m sure there will be dropouts in the first five minutes of the movie. I’m sure of it. Some people who have seen the movie have said that they think the last 20 minutes will be very hard on people, and that there will be many dropouts.

“One guy said he almost had a panic attack. And I’m like, ‘Well, that would be cool.’ But I’m not convinced that’s a general reaction.”

However, Cronenberg doesn’t think it will provoke a response comparable to his 1996 film Crash, which was booed at the festival for its depictions of graphic sexual acts.

“At Cannes I expect dropouts, and that’s something very special,” Cronenberg added. “People are always leaving, and the seats do noticeably ‘clack’ when you get up, because the seats fold back and hit the back of the seat. So you hear the clack, clack, clack.

“If they’ll be outraged like they were with Crash, I don’t think so. They might be shaken to the point of wanting to leave, but that’s not the same as being outraged. I have no idea what’s going to happen though.” .

He also doesn’t expect a similar response because “there’s really no sex” in the movie.

Cronenberg continued, “I want to say there’s eroticism and sensuality, but of course part of what the movie says – and one of the characters says it very directly – is that surgery is the new sex. If you accept that, then yes.” , there’s sex in the movie, because there’s surgery! So people can be put off by that.”

Future Crimes is an American horror film starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Don McKellar, and Scott Speedman.

A synopsis reads: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes further transformations and mutations. Together with his partner Caprice (Seydoux), celebrated performance artist Saul Tanser (Mortensen) publicly displays the metamorphosis of its organs in avant-garde performances.

“Timlin (Stewart), a researcher for the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows their movements, at which point a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of evolution human.”

Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic will both screen at the festival, although they will screen out of competition. Also making its debut is George Miller’s first film since Mad Max: Fury Road, titled Three Thousand Years Of Longing.