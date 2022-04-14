David Cronenberg, James Gray and the Dardenne brothers at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The Canadian David Cronenberg, the American James Gray, the Belgian Dardenne brothers and the Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, critical of his country, will compete at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which continues the suspense around its jury.

A total of 18 films aspire to the Palme d’Or of the contest, which It is celebrated from May 17 to 28, informed this Thursday at a press conference its general delegate, Thierry Frémaux.

No Ibero-American film is in contention for the highest award, after a discreet participation last year, with less than a dozen creations in all categories.

More than 2,000 candidate films were submitted to the selection official for a contest that gradually recovers normality, after two years of pandemic.

French filmmaker Claire Denis presents in comrequest “Stars at Noon,” a film set in Central America, Frémaux explained.

And from Costa Rica competes, in the “A Certain Look” section, the film “Sunday and the Fog”, by director Ariel Escalante Meza.

Spanish cinema, which won a Golden Bear at the recent Berlinale (“Alcarràs” by Clara Simón) is absent on the festivehe most important film in the world.

Something unusual, the selection of films was presented before the jury, whose composition remains in abeyance.

The world of cinema is still recovering from the global pandemic, Frémaux acknowledged. “Cinema must get back on its feet,” asked the person in charge of the contest, who assured that Nearly 35,000 people have been accredited for this festival, nearly double last year.

Celebrate the past and the future

The festival will officially blow out its 75 candles with a special act on May 24. “It will not necessarily be about celebrating its past (…) but also about celebrating the present and the future,” said the person in charge.

Five directors who have already been crowned compete again for the Palme d’Or.

Cronenberg, a director specializing in horror and science fiction filmspresents “Crimes of the future”, with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

As predicted, Cannes takes a position on the war in Ukraine, in particular with the invitation to Serebrennikov, an iconoclastic director, known for his theatrical creations, currently out of the country.

The Russian director, in competition for the third time at Cannes after “Petrov’s Fever” and “Leto”, returns with “Zhena Chaikiovskogo”, a historical film about the wife of composer Piotr Chaikovski.

Serebrennikov was sentenced in June 2020 for diversion of funds to three years in prisonan accusation that he has always rejected.

After receiving a sentence reduction, left the country “legally”, told AFP earlier this month.

Serebrennikov was also invited to open the Avignon Theater Festival (south-eastern France) in July.

Y In addition, two Ukrainian filmmakers will be present, out of competition: the master Sergei Loznitsa, for “The Natural History of Destruction”, in a special session, and an unknown, Maksim Nakoneshnyi, with “Bachennya Metelyka”, in the selection “Una Certain Regard”.

Cannes also gives space to auteur cinema

Brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, veterans of Cannes, present “Tori et Lokita”, Gray (author of “Ad Astra”) returns with “Armaggedon Time”, with a story centered on the father of former President Donald Trump starring Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway.

South Korean Park Chan-wook competes with “Haeojil Gyeolsim Park” and the Egyptian Tarik Saleh with “Boy from Heaven”.

Lovers of spectacular cinema will be delighted with “Top Gun: Maverick”, starring American star Tom Cruise, and “Elvis,” the latest film by Australian director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”).