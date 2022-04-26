David Cronenberg returns with his first film in 8 years: Crimes of the Future

the legendary manager David Cronenberg will return very soon to the big screen with Crimes of the Futurehis first film in eight years. As expected, the film will enter through the front door of the seventh art, as it has been confirmed as part of the official section of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, an event that will take place from May 17 to 28 of this year.

According to what was reported by Collider, the general premiere of this work will be the next 3 of June. Likewise, it is known that it is a co-production between Canada, the United Kingdom, and France whose filming began in the middle of last year. True to the trajectory of the 79-year-old filmmaker, the style of this creation will be torn between science fiction and fantasy. The synopsis of this feature film reads:

“In the not too distant future, humanity is learning to adapt to its synthetic environment, in a world where there is no pain. This evolution takes humans beyond their natural state and towards a metamorphosis, altering their biological structure.

Crimes of the Future (2022)

Cronenberg himself was in charge of writing his delusional story, while Howard Shore was in charge of musicalizing this installment. On the other hand, the cast is led by Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty, Yorgos Karamihos, Nadia Litz and Yorgos Pirpassopoulos.

Months ago, we commemorated the 25th anniversary of Crashone of the most controversial films by this Canadian director.