David Cronenberg returns with the teaser for his disturbing sci-fi movie with Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen

the filmmaker David Cronenberg He said a few months ago that his next film, Crimes of the Future, would probably premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and, indeed, this morning it was announced that the film is part of the Official Section of the Competition. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux Y Kristen StewartWith Scott Speedman, Welket Bungue Y Don McKellar, the film bears the same name as a 1970 Cronenberg film, but it is not a remake. Instead, the Canadian appears to have made another sci-fi body horror movie about transformations and mutations, which is reportedly due for release this summer via NEON, which dropped its first teaser trailer today.

This is the synopsis: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With her partner Caprice (Lea Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrated performance artist, publicly displays the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher for the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows his movements, and that’s when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

The teaser itself is quite enigmatic and only shows some images of the cast, but it is quite effective in informing us of the mood of the production. It’s also Cronenberg’s first feature film in eight years, and with first impressions of the film making the rounds on the internet, we’re looking forward to the news of panic attacks and walkouts at Cannes. Next, we leave you with the first teaser trailer (and an expanded International version) of crimes of the future, which will be released next June.

