David Cronenberg says that the public could leave the cinema after the first 5 minutes of his new film – LIVE

Not even five minutes… That’s how provocative David Cronenberg is when he talks about the imminent premiere of his new film, crimes of the future (Crimes of the Future), which will be presented in a few days at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I’m sure people will start to leave the room after the first five minutes. It’s very clear to me,” Cronenberg told dead lineabout his new film, whose casting is headed (again) by Viggo Mortensen (was already in Eastern Promises ) Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewart.

“I hope that the public resists it well in Cannes, but there are very strong scenes“, says Cronenberg in an interview with dead line (via IndieWire). And he remarks: “I’m sure people will start to leave after five minutes,” he repeated.

Cronenberg and Mortensen are already a “cinephile couple”: they made “Eastern Promises”, “A Violent History” and “A Dangerous Method”.

I mean, it’s strong, warns Cronenberg. “Not even five minutes…” Strange way of promoting the film, it will be said. But no, if it bears Cronenberg’s signature there is no reason to be surprised. just remember The Fly, Videodrome, Inseparable, Crash, Naked Lunch...

All chapters of the work of the Canadian filmmaker who, when defining them, the words “provocative”, “repulsive”, “shocking” and other shocking qualifiers cannot be missing.

What is it about?

The story depicts a future society where humans they can modify their body with surgeries without experiencing any pain. The plot focuses on Saul Tenser (Mortensen), in charge of organizing demonstrations in which he tests these aesthetic operations and creations that go beyond what we consider natural.

body horror, which they say in cinephile jargon, a passion for Cronenberg. “Some people who have seen the movie they have said that the last 20 minutes will be very hard for people, and that few will endure them. An uncle said that he almost had a panic attack”, he was more explicit with dead line.

Kristen Stewart, another of the protagonists of “Crimes of the Future”. Reuters Photo

“Clack, clack, clack…”

What has been said: “Premiere of Cronenberg” is synonymous with controversy, like the one it unleashed at the time Crashwho with his “nut” fetishism charged with sexuality would outrage even Francis Ford Coppola himself.

Something that Cronenberg seems to enjoy beforehand: “When people get up to leave, the seats make a ‘clack‘ very striking -the folding seat hits dry against the backrest-. so you listen ‘clack, clack, clack“.

Will that choir of ‘clacs’ accompany the premiere of crimes…? It’s early to tell, but the film promises a lot with its depiction of a future in which organ transplantation has become an art form.

Vigo praises Léa Seydoux

The first accolades, after the first private ones, went to Seydoux (Blue Is The Warmest Color ). In a recent note in The Hollywood ReporterVigo Mortensen describes her as “the most committed on-screen partner with whom he has worked.”

Lea Seydoux will once again walk the Cannes red carpet, as she did in 2018 for the premiere of “Cold War”. Reuters Photo

“Lea says, ‘I don’t care what it sounds like or what it looks like, if it’s right for the character and for David, then I’ll go all the way‘. Which seems to be his attitude all the time,” Mortensen said of his co-star.

“Some actors are afraid of certain things, and that’s very specific to them,” explains Cronenberg. “For a movie like this, an uninhibited actor is needed in a very broad sense of the wordand Léa certainly brings that to Caprice.”

A few days before the premiere, the question is whether, in the darkness of the Cannes theater, that “Clack, clack, clack!” that Cronenberg knows so well.

Or rather: how many minutes will it take until the first “clack!” is heard?

