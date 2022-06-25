David Cronenberg, second Donostia Award at the 70th San Sebastian Festival

Canadian director David Cronenberg will receive one of the Donostia awards that the San Sebastian Festival will award in its 70th edition, which will be held from September 16 to 24. Cronenberg (Toronto, 1943) thus joins the French actress Juliette Binoche, whose name as winner of the next edition was already announced by Zinemaldia on May 13.

The filmmaker, “one of the most unique in the last half century”, as highlighted by the Donostiarra festival in a note, will receive the highest honorary distinction at the San Sebastian Festival on September 21 at the Victoria Eugenia theatre. It will be at a ceremony after which his latest work, Crimes of the future, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, which competed at the last Cannes Festival, has been scheduled as a special screening.

“Master of biological horror, of disturbing atmospheres and of a universe as personal as it is non-transferable, Cronenberg has directed twenty feature films, including works that have become classics in genres such as science fiction, horror, psychological drama or thriller. . He is also the author of numerous works for television ”, underlines the Zinemaldia.

Cronenberg has visited the Donostiarra Festival once, in 2007, when Promesas del Este opened the Official Section, three years after the screening of another of his titles, Crash, from 1996, within the Incorrect@s retrospective. This self-taught filmmaker, also screenwriter and actor, thus joins the list of directors who have received the Donostia Award, including Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, Oliver Stone, Agnès Varda, Hirokazu Koreeda and Costa-Gavras.