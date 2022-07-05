David Cronenberg, second Donostia prize at the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Festival

Related news

Canadian director and screenwriter David Cronenberg (Toronto, 1943) will receive a Donostia Award at the 70th edition of the Sebastian Festival, which will recognize with its highest honorary distinction the career of one of the most unique filmmakers of the last half century. On September 21, the Victoria Eugenia Theater will host the award ceremony, after which will be screened Crimes of the Futurethe film starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart that competed at the last Cannes Film Festival.

Master of biological horror, disturbing atmospheres and a universe as personal as it is non-transferable, Cronenberg has directed twenty feature films, including works that have become classics in genres such as science fiction, horror, psychological drama or thriller. He is also the author of numerous works for television.

In 2004 the San Sebastian Festival screened Crash (1996) in the framework of the retrospective wrong and three years later Cronenberg visited San Sebastián for the first and only time to date to open the Official Section in competition with eastern promises (2007). The Canadian thus joins the list of directors who have also received the Donostia Awardincluding Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, Oliver Stone, Agnès Varda, Hirokazu Koreeda and Costa-Gavras.

Son of a pianist and a writer, David Cronenberg grew up among books and comics that cemented his interest in culture and cinema. Self-taught, his first works were short as Transfer (1966) and From the Drain (1967), which were followed by his first feature films, of an experimental nature, Stereo (1969) and Crimes of the Future (1970), whose title coincides with that of his most recent film. In these early works, the features of a filmography marked by themes such as illness, violence, sex, the body or scientific experimentation could already be traced.

The latter is very present in the first stage of his work, for example, in They came from within… (1975), Rage (1977) or Chromosome 3 (1979), in which killer parasites, violent plagues and failed therapies to treat psychopaths coexist. He also signed commissions such as Fast Company (1979), a film about car racing, although the titles that forged his prestige as an author within the most radical genre cinema were scanners (1981), about a group of people with deadly mental powers, and videodrome (1983), one of the pinnacles of New Flesh aesthetics.

After narrating in The fly (1986) the suffocating story of a scientist who transforms into an insect, starred Jeremy Irons in two of his following films: inseparable (1988), in which the actor doubled to embody tormented twin gynecologists, and M.Butterfly (1993), the ambiguous romance between a mysterious opera diva and a French diplomat in 1960s China.

Cronenberg has brought novels by such iconic writers as Stephen King to the screen. the dead zone (1983), William Burroughs (the naked lunch1991), perhaps his greatest cult work, and JG Ballard, whom he adapted in Crash (1996), which analyzed the sexual arousal of various characters after suffering car accidents and which won the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

After entering virtual reality with eXistenZ (1999) and look into the abysses of mental illness in Spider (2002), the Canadian filmmaker inaugurated a stage in his filmography in which the fantastic ceased to be the main ingredient in his films, until now, 20 years later, he has just released Crimes of the Future (2022), a review or compendium of his old obsessions that will be Screening of the Donostia Award at the 70th edition of the San Sebastián Festival.

This latest film marks his fourth collaboration with actor Viggo Mortensenwith whom he first shot A history of violence (2005), a thriller about a man marked by an intriguing past. The other films are eastern promises (2007), a dive into London’s Russian mob hell, and A dangerous method (2011), in which Mortensen played Sigmund Freud. The last two titles before Crimes of the Future were cosmopolitan (2012), adaptation of the novel by Don DeLillo, and Maps to the Stars (2014), an acid reflection on fame.

Robert Pattinson participated in both works, one of the last to join the extensive list of stars with whom David Cronenberg has worked throughout his long career and in which, among others, Juliette Binoche stands out –another of the Donostia Awards this issue–, Gabriel Byrne, Willem Dafoe, Geena Davis, Michael Fassbender, Ralph Fiennes, Jeff Goldblum, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter, William Hurt, Keira Knightley, Jude Law, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Miranda Richardson, Martin Sheen, James Spader , Christopher Walken, Naomi Watts, Peter Weller and James Woods.

David Cronenberg has also acted as an actor in films by other filmmakers as, for example, in night races (Clive Barker, 1990), All for a dream(Gus Van Sant, 1995), when crossing the limit (Michael Apted, 1996) and falling (2020), whose director, Viggo Mortensen, he congratulated through a video when he received the Donostia Award in 2020 at the Kursaal. In addition, he has been distinguished with the Order of Canada and is an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters and Knight of the French Legion of Honor. In 2014 she published his first novel, Consumed: A Novel (consumed).

