David Cronenberg, second Donostia Prize of the 70 Zinemaldia – Basque Country

Canadian director and screenwriter David Cronenberg (Toronto, 1943) will receive the second Donostia Award at the 70th Sebastian Festival, after the one announced for actress Juliete Binoche, which will recognize the career of one of the most unique filmmakers of the last half century . On September 21, the Victoria Eugenia Theater will host the award ceremony, after which it will be screened Crimes of the Future (2022), the feature film starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart that competed at the last Cannes Festival.

Master of biological horror, disturbing atmospheres and a universe as personal as it is non-transferable, Cronenberg has directed twenty feature films, including works that have become classics in genres such as science fiction, horror, psychological drama or thriller. He is also the author of numerous works for television.

In 2004 the San Sebastian Festival screened Crash (1996) in the framework of the retrospective wrong and three years later Cronenberg visited San Sebastián for the first and only time to date to open the Official Section in competition with Eastern Promises (eastern promises, 2007). The Canadian thus joins the list of directors who have also received the Donostia Award, including Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, Oliver Stone, Agnès Varda, Hirokazu Koreeda and Costa-Gavras.

David Cronenberg has just released Crimes of the Future (2022), which will be the Donostia Award Screening at the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Festival. This film marks his fourth collaboration with actor Viggo Mortensen, with whom he first filmed A History of Violence (A history of violence, 2005), a thriller about a man marked by an intriguing past. The other films are Eastern Promises (eastern promises2007), a dive into London’s Russian mob hell, and A Dangerous Method (A dangerous method2011), in which Mortensen played Sigmund Freud.

The Canadian director has worked with a wide list of stars throughout his long career, including, among others, Juliette Binoche -another of this edition’s Donostia Awards-, Robert Pattinson, Gabriel Byrne, Willem Dafoe, Geena Davis , Michael Fassbender, Ralph Fiennes, Jeff Goldblum, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter, William Hurt, Keira Knightley, Jude Law, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Miranda Richardson, Martin Sheen, James Spader, Christopher Walken, Naomi Watts, Peter Weller, and James Woods.