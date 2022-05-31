David Cronenberg wants to make a movie with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

David Cronenberg and Kristen Stewart shone at the Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of Crimes of the Future – 53%, the new film by the Canadian director that garnered applause from viewers for more than six minutes. During a recent interview with World of ReelDavid talks about his interest in developing a project together with Stewart and Robert Pattinson, actors who over time have been able to develop successful careers with films highly respected by critics. Is the reunion post-Twilight – 48% that everyone has been waiting for?

Although they already had short careers in the film industry, kristen Y Robert rose to international fame with the vampire story narrated in Twilight. Both became teen idols and for a few years were known as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, the love duo made up of a beautiful human and a bloodsucker who is unaffected by the sun’s rays.

But the years have passed and these actors found projects of greater prestige in their wake. kristen shined not only in Crimes of the Futurealso in Spencer – 85% a few months ago; for his part, Robert has had successes at a professional level such as El Faro – 96%, Good Time: Living on the Edge – 90% and Batman – 85%. When World of Reel questioned David Cronenberg about the possibility of seeing the performers together in one of their films (remember that Pattinson was directed by him in Cosmopolis – 64%), this was their response:

It was Robert who introduced me to Kristen. They have developed wonderfully, separately, as actors. Make art films and carry it out successfully. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me, yes, I can definitely think of a movie or idea, it would be great to have them both together. I don’t want to go into that because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however it could be problematic as fans might expect a certain type of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So I have a weird feeling that it might be problematic, so it’s just a theory for now.

Kristen Stewart Y Robert Pattinson They maintained a love relationship in real life for a few years. Each one of them followed her career separately and they have found excellent projects with other directors and luxury fashion brands. They both have a lot to offer to the big screen, so watching them in some other production, together, would be a box office hit for sure. May be Cronenberg the filmmaker chosen for the mission? His theory could start flowing at any moment.

The Cannes Film Festival concluded this May 28 with some releases expected soon at box offices around the world. For now Crimes of the Future It does not have a release date in Mexico; in addition to Kristen Stewart, it stars Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen, a fetish actor from Cronenberg whom we have observed in some other of his tapes. You can read the official synopsis below:

In the not too distant future, humanity is learning to adapt to its synthetic environment, in a world where there is no pain. This evolution takes humans beyond their natural state and towards a metamorphosis, altering their biological structure.

