Film director David Cronenberg commented in an interview that he would like to reunite the protagonists of the vampire saga “Twilight”, which had its greatest heyday between 2009 and 2012.

It was during an interview for the World of Reel medium that David Cronenberg expressed his interest in reuniting Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in a new movie. The filmmaker mentioned that for now, they were just ideas.

Cronenberg is known for directing films mainly in the horror and suspense genre. In 2012 he premiered Cosmopoliswhere he worked with Pattinson and this year will bring to the screens Crimes of the Futurewith Stewart.

At the interview, He commented that his idea of ​​bringing them together was born from seeing their growth as artists after working with both of them. “It was Robert who introduced me to Kristen. They have developed wonderfully, separately, as actors. They make art house movies and pull them off successfully,” she said.

To this, he added that he already had an idea for a possible film, although he clarified that it would not be his next project. “Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie or an idea, it would be great to have them both together.”

Also, he was realistic about the possibility that this could happen soon. “It wouldn’t be my next movie and it could be problematic as fans might expect a certain type of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. It’s just a theory for now,” she clarified.

The former couple made their leap to fame in 2009 with the first installment of the saga Twilight, a vampire drama based on the books by Stephanie Meyer. There they played Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, and began a real relationship the same year of the premiere.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart officially split in 2013after the premiere of the last installment of the saga, Dawn Part 2. Since then they have not worked together again.