David Cronenberg will receive one of the Donostia Awards at the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival

In its 70th edition, Zinemaldia will recognize the work of Canadian director and screenwriter David Cronenberg (Toronto, 1943) with a Donostia Award. It will be at a gala that will take place on September 21 at the Victoria Eugenia Theater and in which ‘Crimes of the Future’ will be screened, his latest work starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, which competed at the last Festival of Cannes. The director joins the actress Juliette Binoche, who will also collect the award in addition to being the image of the official poster of the contest, and possibly some more names will be included.

Exponent, with the permission of David Lynch, of the most disturbing and morbid cinema, his unclassifiable films -which if framed in any genre would be science fiction, horror and psychological drama-, represent a personal and unique universe. Without becoming an outsider within the industry, his approaches have made it increasingly difficult for him to carry out a project. Specifically, to make ‘Crimes of the Future’, it took him eight years and along the way he left halfway through the project of a series with Netflix for not agreeing with the demands of the platform, which he accused of being conservative.

About twenty films make up David Cronenberg’s filmography. He is already working on his next project, ‘The Shrouds’, in which he will reunite with Vincent Cassel, about “an innovative businessman and a grieving widower, who builds a device to contact the dead inside a shroud ».

Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart star in ‘Crimes of the Future’.



In 2007 he opened the San Sebastián Film Festival with ‘Promesas del Este’. So, when talking about his films where violence and sex are shown more explicitly than usual, he commented that it was part of a vindication of the right to freedom of expression. “We artists are in a constant struggle to achieve it and we must maintain this position against censorship,” he explained in an interview with this newspaper.

the beginning



In his experimental beginnings, with films such as ‘Stereo’ or ‘Crimes of the Future’ (1970), which bears the same title as his last work, David Cronenberg already considered ‘body horror’, where he explored human fears in the face of body transformation and infection, mixing the psychological aspect and science fiction. Thus, within what has been artistically called ‘New flesh’ -the aesthetic and extreme representation of pain and the breaking down of borders between body and mind-, ‘Shivers’ (‘They came from within…’, 1975 ), ‘Rabid’ (‘Rabia’, 1977) or ‘The Brood’ (‘Chromosoma 3’, 1979) until ‘Videodrome’ (1983), which brought him international recognition.

He was favored by the public with the remake of ‘The fly’ (1986), where a scientist is altered by his own experiment, something similar to what happens in ‘Inseparable’ (1988), where Jeremy Irons unfolds into two tormented gynecologist twins. He later he rolled ‘M. Butterfly’ (1993), giving way to a more psychological theme as with ‘Crash’ (1996), which analyzes the sexual arousal of the characters when they suffer car accidents; ‘Exitenz’ (1999), where he is introduced to virtual reality; or ‘Spider’ (2002), about mental illness,

Despite showing such a personal world, many of his films are adaptations of novels: ‘The Dead Zone’ (1983), part of a text by Stephen King; ‘William Burroughs is behind ‘Naked Lunch’ (1991); ‘The Fly’ is based on a short story by George Langelaan; in ‘Crash’ she adapted JG Ballard and in ‘Cosmopolis’ (2012) she recreated Don DeLillo’s novel.

The thriller has also had a place in Cronenberg’s filmography, especially at the turn of the century. In 2005 he shot ‘A history of violence’ (2005). It was his first collaboration with Viggo Mortensen. Later, together they made ‘Promesas del Este’ (2007) and ‘A dangerous method’ (2011). The actor returns to the orders of the Canadian in ‘Crimes of the Future’, although there is another previous collaboration between the two because Cronenberg appeared in ‘Falling’, directed by Mortensen.