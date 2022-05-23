David Cronenberg’s film about a shocking story of the father of psychoanalysis

It is perhaps difficult to imagine a filmmaker as controversial as the Canadian David Cronenberg. The Canadian is considered one of the exponents of the modern horror cinemathrough an innovative and unique style, which he began to perfect from his first steps, in the 70s, and found its apex in The flyone of his most acclaimed works, released in 1985.

However, into the new century, David showed that he could also be a great director in other genres. This is how he came to take charge of a story that had everything to be a great film, since its protagonists were nothing less than Carl Jung Y Sigmund Freud, two psychiatrists who postulated various psychological theories of the human being. This movie is called A dangerous method.

Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley complete the cast.

A young Jung began a very close relationship with one of his idols, Freud, who had already postulated several of his contributions, and perhaps published his most important work, The Interpretation of Dreams. Despite approving much of his postulates, Jung contributed his view and contradicted some of his mentor’s postulates, which led him to be critical of Jung’s work.

The film, based on true events, takes a case in which both doctors worked with a patient, Sabina Spielrein (played by Keira Knightley). Jung (an always great Michael Fassbender), applies the knowledge of Freud (Viggo Mortensen) and gradually discovers the background and the reasons that triggered the illness that afflicts her in the present. Both doctors establish an intense friendship, motivated by her collaboration in the treatment of Sabina, who little by little begins to improve and will find in her doctor a personal inspiration for her, and something more.

It is worth clarifying that, although the characters existed and Sabina was a patient of Carl Jung, there are elements of the film, especially those related to the personal relationship between Sabina and Jung, that do not have a firm foundation, and cannot be confirmed as facts. but rather as a tool with which Cronenberg deepens and represents the work and influence of psychology in the relationships of his characters.

Premiered in 2011 at the Venice Film Festival, it was not long in receiving praise from critics, especially for its deep, complex character and the director’s talent for oscillating between rhythms, pauses and frenzy almost inadvertently.

A dangerous method is available in Amazon Prime Videoin its Latin American catalogue, and it is a highly recommended film.

