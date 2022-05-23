Entertainment

David Cronenberg’s film about a shocking story of the father of psychoanalysis

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

It is perhaps difficult to imagine a filmmaker as controversial as the Canadian David Cronenberg. The Canadian is considered one of the exponents of the modern horror cinemathrough an innovative and unique style, which he began to perfect from his first steps, in the 70s, and found its apex in The flyone of his most acclaimed works, released in 1985.

However, into the new century, David showed that he could also be a great director in other genres. This is how he came to take charge of a story that had everything to be a great film, since its protagonists were nothing less than Carl Jung Y Sigmund Freud, two psychiatrists who postulated various psychological theories of the human being. This movie is called A dangerous method.

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Yalitza Aparicio teaches you how to combine skinny jeans: PHOTO

6 mins ago

The daughter of Evaluna and Camilo appears as a surprise in the video of her new album

18 mins ago

Anne Hathaway dazzles in white Armani Privé at Cannes

19 mins ago

Shakira is presumed in black transparencies her beauty

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button