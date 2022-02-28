David Dastmalchian Joins Cast Of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

David Dastmalchian is set to meet with director Christopher Nolan, as The Hollywood Reporter is noticing that he has joined the next cast of Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The highly anticipated film already boasts a star-studded cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, and more. Dastmalchian’s role is currently being kept under wraps in the film which recently began production this week.

The casting brings the actor together with the director who gave him his first role. Dastmalchian appeared in 2008 The dark knight, where he played Thomas Schiff, a role that launched Dastmalchian’s career. Since then, he has starred in a variety of films, most recently by James Gunn. the suicide squad as Abner Krill/Polka-Dot Man and Denis Villeneuve Dunewhich saw him play Piter de Vries.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Emily Blunt (The Age of Tomorrow), Robert Downey Jr. (avengers endgame), Matt Damon (goodwill hunting), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Florence Pugh (midsummer), Josh Hartnett (Pearl Port), Benny Safdie (Good time), Dane DeHaan (Chronicle), Jack Quaid (Boys), Dylan Arnold (your season 3), and more.

“Epic thriller shot in IMAX thrusts audiences into the heart-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it,” reads the outlet’s tagline.

Scheduled to debut on July 21, 2023, the film is written and directed by Nolan, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerby Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer It will be distributed in theaters around the world by Universal Pictures. Nolan and Emma Thomas are producing through their Syncopy banner along with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The film is being shot on a mix of 65mm and 65mm IMAX wide-format film in multiple locations across the US, including New Mexico, California and New Jersey.